What investors must know about a closure of the United States government





Key judgments to remember the government occur when the congress does not transmit bills to continue to finance government agencies. There have been several closures since the Congress budget law was adopted in 1974, and they varied considerably in duration and impact. These reactions have historically been relatively minor and fairly temporary. What's going on in a government closure?

A closure of the US government occurs if the congress cannot adopt the bills necessary to ensure that federal agencies are fully funded and can continue to operate. These disagreements are often motivated by different political agendas or divisions on certain questions leading to a reluctance or an inability to achieve a kind of compromise.

Funding from the current government ended at midnight on September 30. There are several ways to avoid closing; The Congress can adopt a short -term financing bill (known as continuous resolution), or they may approve of individual funding invoices of one year. However, given the tight deadline and the current lack of progress, it is unlikely that all annual resolutions materialize before the deadline, which means that another judgment becomes more likely.

Earlier last week, the management and budget office asked government agencies to prepare for federal workers in the event of a stop. Historically, closings have led to temporary workers' holidays, not to layoffs. If the layoffs were permanent, fears of a decrease in government services and a lower economic activity will probably materialize. One of the main points of collision this time seems to be the insistence of the Democrats in the fact that all financing measures include an extension of tax credits on affordable care law, which should expire at the end of 2025 and which the Republicans did not argue.

There have been several closures since 1974, when the Congress Budget Act was adopted. There are variable interpretations of the classification of these closures, but around 10 to 12 have been considered significant. Some lasted as little as a few hours, while the longest in December 2018-January 2019 lasted 35 days. The impact of these closures also varies. Generally, non -essential employees are the most affected, such as those in national parks and museums. Prolonged closures can affect economic activity and government income.

How did government closings affect the markets?

Historically, when a government stopped occurs, the financial markets tend to treat it as a mini-crisis event, triggering a typical risk reaction.

Volatility generally increases through the table and capital flows tend to slow down. The Stocke markets tend to sell, but not materially.

The longer -term effects on the markets may include delays in economic data versions, which can cause investor disorders and put decision -makers such as Fed in an uncomfortable position. From the point of view of business profits, companies related to government contracts could face delayed or reduced payments if the agencies with which they work are closed.

Historically, almost all closures have been short -lived and were very temporary in their disruptive impact. It would most likely be the result if a stop occurring this evening. However, increased uncertainty is not a good thing for the markets, and taking into account the recent political climate, it is quite possible, this closure becomes more impactful than what has been seen before.

This is another example of the moment when investors should remain disciplined in their reaction to new markets and events and ensure that they have a thoughtful and diversified investment approach that aligns their risk tolerance to help mitigate the impact of these events.

The author or the authors do not have actions in the titles mentioned in this article. Discover the editorial policies of Morningstars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/markets/what-investors-need-know-about-us-government-shutdown

