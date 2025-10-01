Trump calls to use American cities as a training ground for soldiers in unusual speech to generals





The president of Quantico, in Virginia (AP), Donald Trump, proposed on Tuesday using American cities as a training ground for the armed forces and spoke of having the American army could fight what he called “the invasion of the interior”.

Addressing an audience of military brassops suddenly summoned in Virginia, Trump stressed a muscular and sometimes overwhelming vision of the role of soldiers in domestic affairs. He was joined by the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, who declared the end of the awakened culture and announced new guidelines for troops which include standards of sexist or male level for physical form.

The double messages highlighted the efforts of the Trump administration not only to reshape the contemporary culture of the Pentagon, but also to recruit military resources for the president's priorities and for resolutely domestic purposes, in particular the reduction of disorders and violent crimes.

We need to use some of these dangerous cities as training fields for our soldiers, Trump said. He noted at another point: were under invasion of the interior. Not different from a foreign enemy but more difficult in many ways because they do not carry uniforms.

]]>

After calling hundreds of military leaders and their best advisers from around the world at the base of the Marine Corps à Quantico, Hegseth has largely focused on long -term discussion points that painted a soldier's painting by awakening policies. He said that military leaders should do the honorable thing and resign if they don't like his new approach.

Although meetings between military brass and civil leaders are not new, this gathering had fueled intense speculation on its objective given the haste with which it was called and the mystery that surrounds it. The fact that admirals and generals of conflict zones have been summoned for a conference on race and sex in the army has shown to what extent the country's culture wars have become a program of the national security age.

We will not be politically correct

Trump is used to noisy crowds of supporters who laugh with his jokes and applaud his boastful. But he did not get this kind of soundtrack of the military leaders present.

In accordance with the non -partisan tradition of armed services, military leaders were mainly seated by Trumps politicized, a contrast compared to the moment when the basic soldiers applauded during the Trumps speech to Fort Bragg this summer.

Trump encouraged the public at the start of his speech to applaud as they wanted. He then added, if you don't like what I say, you can leave the room of course, there is your rank, there is your future. Some laughed.

Before Trump went on stage, Hegseth said in his almost an hour speech that the soldiers had promoted too many leaders for bad reasons, on the basis of the race, gender quotas and the first historical.

The era of politically correct leadership and too sensitive to Hurt-Hurt-Anyones ends at all levels, said Hegseth.

]]>

This has been taken up by Trump: America’s goals are not to protect the feelings of anyone. It is to protect our Republic.

We will not be politically correct when it comes to defending American freedom, said Trump.

Several military officials and basic troops, who have all spoken on condition of anonymity to avoid reprisals, said that they did not know how Trump and Hegseth's remarks would affect their daily lives in the service. Some have expressed concerns about the cadrance of domestic disorders as a war, while some have also said that they have found HegSeth messages that used fitness standards more closely and the reduction of unnecessary training.

Senator Jack Reed, the best democrat of the senatorial armed services committee, described the meeting to make a lack of expensive and costly management.

Even more disturbing was Mr. HegSeths Ultimatum to the senior officers of the Americas: in accordance with his political vision of the world or to withdraw, said Reed in a press release, calling it a deeply dangerous demand.

U of the army on American soil

Trump has already tested the limits of a federal law almost 150 years old, the posse Comitatus Act, which restricts the role of the military in the application of laws.

He sent navies of the National Guard and to active service to Los Angeles, threatened to do the same to fight against crime and illegal immigration to other cities led by Democrats, and increased troops on the American-Mexican border.

The members of the National Guard are generally exempt from the law because they are under the control of the State. But the law applies when they are federalized and have put under the control of the presidents, as happened in Los Angeles on the objections of Democratic governors.

Trump said the armed forces should also focus on the Western hemisphere, boasting of making military strikes on boats in the Caribbean which, according to targeted drug traffickers.

]]> Loosen the disciplinary rules

Hegseth said that he softens disciplinary rules and weakens the protections of hazing, focusing on the abolition of many railings that the soldiers have set up after many scandals and investigations.

He also declared that he commanded an examination of the definitions of the so -called toxic leadership departments, intimidation and hazing to allow managers to enforce standards without fear of reprisals or second riddles.

He called for changes to “allow leaders with unpaid, serious or minor offenses not to be burdened by these perpetuity offenses.

People make honest mistakes and our mistakes should not define an entire career, HegSeth said.

The intimidation and toxic leadership have been the causes suspected and confirmed behind numerous military suicides in recent years, including Brandon Caseta, a young sailor who has been the victim of intimidation to commit suicide in 2018.

Non -sexist physical standards

Hegseth used the platform to slam environmental policies and transgender troops. The Pentagon was informed of the previous administrations that our diversity is our strength, said Hegseth, calling that a crazy error.

Hegseth said the soldiers would guarantee that each designated combat position is the highest male standard. He has already published directives for non -sexist physical standards, even if specific battles, special operations, infantry, armor, pararests and other jobs already require the same standards, regardless of age or sex. The military services were trying to determine the next steps and which, if necessary, was to change.

Hegseth said that it was not a question of preventing women from serving.

If women can do it, excellent; Otherwise, that's what it is. If that means that no woman qualifies for certain combat jobs, as it is so, “he said.” It is not intention, but that could be the result.

Senator Joni Ernst, an Iowa republican who served in the war in Iraq, said HegSeth was appropriate to suggest that women should meet certain standards.

I am not worried about it, said Ernst. There should be the same set of standards for combat arms. »»

Janessa Goldbeck, who served in the Marines and is now CEO of the Vet Voice Foundation, said that Hegseth's speech was more on the rotation complaint than strengthening strength.

Hegseth has a caricature idea of ​​the 1980s, a comic idea of ​​tenacity, he never exceeded, she said. Instead of focusing on what really improves preparation for forces, he continues to waste time and dollars of taxpayers on the cultural theaters of war.

Hegseth's speech came while the country faces a potential government closure this week and as it has taken several unusual and unexplained actions, in particular by ordering cuts to the number of general officers and dismissals of other high -level military leaders.

___

Finley and Toropin reported Washington. The editors of the Associated Press Eric Tucker, Chris Megerian, Adriana Gomez Licon, Ali Swenson and Stephen Groves contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://federalnewsnetwork.com/defense-main/2025/09/trump-and-hegseth-set-to-meet-with-hundreds-of-military-leaders-as-speculation-grows/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos