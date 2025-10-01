Biomethane, a report found to be widely used in British home heating | Bio mass and bio energy





Gas derived from farm waste cannot be an alternative to the extensive adoption of the heat pump despite the claim of fossil fuel lobbyists.

Biomethane from digestive manure, sewage and other organic waste has been proposed as a low -carbon replacement for fossil fuel gas for use for home heating. Supporters say they are less destructive than tearing up the UKS current gas infrastructure and installing a heat pump.

However, according to Guardian's study, some industries and farms may have a role in biomethane, but they are not alternatives to most homes.

According to a study by REGEN, an analyst at the MCS Foundation Charity, BioMethane can only account for up to 18%of the current gas demand by 2050. In other words, Manure, Farm Waste and SEWAGE cannot expand the UKS economy or not to extend to the necessary extent without using the sustainable source.

MCS concluded that the ministers faced with the limitations of biomethane would be better to focus on heat pumps, excluding a wide range of use in home heating.

Garry Felgate, CEO of MCS Foundation: Biomethane plays an important role in bullets, but not at home. If you meet the climate goal and allow all the households to access safe and inexpensive energy, there is no practical way to continue to heat your home using a gas grid, using fossil gas, hydrogen or biomethane.

The gas company is very interested in the future of biomethane. This is because a wide range of use can maintain the current gas infrastructure of pipelines, distribution technology and housing boilers. If the UK switches most of the houses into a heat pump, the network overlaps.

The same claims are advantageous for hydrogen by the gas company and some trade unions, which are promoted as a low -carbon alternative to the heat pump, but it will not be economically practical in the size of a lot of research.

At this week's Labor Party meeting, the delegation was bombed by lobbyists who claimed that biomethane could replace 6m gas boilers and delay the escape of gas boilers.

Pelgate said the ministers need to establish a clear deadline for the dismantling of the gas grid by 2050 and to phase the boiler.

He said that if he did not plan to dismantle the gas grid, his assets would be a stranded asset. Consumers and industries require certainty: Biomethane will not replace fossil fuel gas in the house, and electric heating, such as a heat pump, is the only way to bolt home.

Regen's energy analyst Tamsyn Lonsdale-Smith was used for biomethane in the industry, but it is not suitable for the use of extensive consumers. BioMethane may be a green gas that minimizes the impact on the environment and land use, but she said only when it was produced in the right way in the right source. It is right for the government to focus on expanding biomethane production, but it is important to be used only for the use of the highest value in the largest carbon reduction because it is likely to limit sustainable supply.

The government spokesman said: We are considering planning to support this division and to present a consultation on biomethane early next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2025/sep/30/biomethane-not-viable-for-widespread-use-in-uk-home-heating-report-finds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos