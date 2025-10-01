The American government ends after the Democrats refused to support the republican financing plan | American policy





The US government closed on Wednesday, after the Democrats in the Congress refused to support a republican plan aimed at extending the funding of federal services unless they won a series of health care concessions.

The GOP, which controls the Senate and the House of Representatives, have repudiated their requests, triggering a legislative jamming which lasted the hours before midnight funding, when the Senate did not advance the two bills to continue to finance.

The closure has been the first since a 35 -day closure that started in December 2018 and extended to the new year, during Trumps' first term. This occurs while the Democrats seek to regain their foot with voters, who re -elected Trump last year and relegated them to the minority in the two chambers of the Congress.

The Republicans plunge America into a closure, rejecting bipartite talks, pushing a partisan bill and risking health care of the Americas, said the best Democrat on Tuesday evening, because it has become clear that a closure was inevitable.

Last month, the House Republicans adopted a bill that would finance the government until November 21, but it requires that the support of certain Democrats will release the threshold of 60 votes for advancement in the Senate. He did not obtain this support in the votes held late Tuesday, while the Republicans also blocked a democratic proposal to continue funding until October while providing a range of political changes.

The extreme left interest groups and the democratic members of the far left wanted to show themselves with the president, and therefore the Democrats of the Senate sacrificed the American people to the partisan democrats, said the head of the majority of the Senate John Thune.

The Senate Republicans planned another series of votes on the two bills of financing on Wednesday morning, with the declared objective of giving the Democrats the opportunity to change their minds.

The White House responded to the threat of closing by announcing dismissal plans for mass federal workers if the funding of the towers. When you have stopped it, you have to make a layoff, then we get a lot of people, said Donald Trump on Tuesday, adding: they will be a democrats.

Shortly after the votes that failed, Russ Vought, director of the White House Management and Budget Office, published a letter blaming the Democrats in the crazy closure politics. It is not known how long the Democrats will maintain their untenable posture, which makes the duration of the closure difficult to predict, wrote Vought in the letter, which was addressed to the chiefs of offices and federal agencies.

Democrats demanded an extension of premium tax credits for the ACA plans, which expire at the end of the year. They also want to cancel the republican cuts to Medicaid media and public media, while preventing the use of the termination of the pocket to vibrate foreign aid.

The total cost of these arrangements should reach $ 1 T, while around 10 million people are ready to lose health care due to Medicaid cuts, as well as ACA modifications. Without an extension of tax credits for premiums, health insurance prices will increase for around 20 million people.

Although Thune declared that he would be willing to negotiate on the extension of ACA credits, he insists that the new government funds are approved first.

Democratic leaders say they don't retreat, but signs have emerged in their ranks. Three members of the Democratic Caucus voted for the republican proposal on Tuesday evening two more than when the bill was examined for the first time earlier this month.

The cracks of the Democrats are already presented, said the republican whip of the Senate John Barrasso.

Democrats who broke up with their party said they had done so by concern for the Trump administration could do when the government firm. Federal law gives agencies and departments a certain latitude to determine which operations continue when financing gaps.

I cannot support an expensive closure that would harm the families of Nevada and did not give even more power to this reckless administration, said Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.

Angus King, a Maine independent who caucus caucus with the Democrats, qualified the voting one of the most difficult in his career in the Senate, but said: the paradox is by closing the government actually gave more power to Donald Trump, and that is why I voted yes.

Pennsylvanias John Fetterman, the only democrat to vote for the republican financing bill when he was considered for the first time a week and a half ago, supported it once again, saying: my vote was for our country on my party. Together, we must find a better way to follow.

While the party which causes a closure has failed to achieve its objectives, the polls gave mixed verdicts on the way the public considers the tactics of the Democrats.

A New York Times / Siena survey took last week that only 27% of respondents said that Democrats should close the government, while 65% thought they shouldn't. Among the Democrats, the split was 47% in favor of a closure and 43% against, while 59% of the self -employed were opposed to a closure.

A Marist Survey published on Tuesday revealed that 38% of voters would blame the Congress Republicans for a closure, 27% would blame Democrats and 31% would point a finger in both parties.

Republican senator Ted Cruz, an architect of a 2013 closure, intended to finance the threat of the Democrats' arrest described by the ACA as a crisis of anger that would not go anywhere.

They try to show that they hate Trump, Cruz told journalists. It will inevitably end in capitulation. At one point, they will light the lights again, but they must first rage in the night.

