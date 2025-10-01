The 10 -year treasure yield is little changed to American stop problems





The 10 -year treasure yield was relatively unchanged because investors evaluated the growing risk of a potential closure of the federal government.

Benchmark 10 years of yield of the Treasury was greater than less than one basic point at 4.148%, while the 2 -year treasure yield more than 2 base points at 3.612%. The 30 -year -old Treasuryyield increased by more than 2 basic points to 4.73%.

A basic point is 0.01% and the yields and prices change in opposite directions.

A closure of the federal government seemed more and more likely after the best Democrats and Republicans met President Donald Trump in the White House on Monday.

“I think we are heading for a closure because the Democrats will not do the right thing,” said vice-president JD Vance after the meeting, held less than two days before the funding is exhausted.

“Government’s complete closings have always been temporarily modestly positive for treasury bills and have had a mixed impact on stocks,” said EastSpring Investments in a daily note.

The main event of the week is the non -agricultural pay report in September, which is expected to be released on Friday morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists expect 59,000 jobs to be added, unemployment holding 4.3%, according to FactstSet. Some analysts warn a negative impression is always possible.

The data could shape the next movements of the federal reserve, the traders tariffing two other interest rate reductions before the end of the year, in accordance with the last directives of the Central Bank.

However, there is a chance that the next job report is not really published on Friday, because the Labor Department said that it would not publish economic data if the government should close.

“The prices markets are likely to see the closure of the government through the objective of the effect on economic prospects and uncertainty concerning the key versions of data, rather than on the objective of financial risk or financing via which they examine a dead end of debt limit,” said Pooja Sriram, American economist at Barclays. “We believe that developments are biased towards an easier path of Fed policy.”

