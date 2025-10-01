NEW KINDLE SCRIBE UK Line Up, First Ever Kindle Scribe in Color





Key TakeayWaySamazon introduces a completely new Kindle Scribe UK lineup that is completely reconstructed from the beginning for productivity. The first Kindle Scribe Colorsoft provides a color writing experience. It is fast and fluid and easy to see color writing. The new AI powerbook allows you to search your laptop naturally and quickly insight.

Today, as part of a wider Amazon device event, I was pleased to reveal that three new devices were released in the UK as part of the new Kindle Scribe lineup. It has been reconstructed for productivity. Next -generation Kindle Scribe, Kindle Scribe with no front lighting.

It is thinner, lighter and faster with the same design as a new paper.

NEW KINDLE SCRIBE has a beautiful new design, such as paper, is a super -large, 400g ultra -light weight of 5.4mm, and is written and page rotation 40% faster. The more 11 -inch dazzling displays reflect the proportion of paper pieces and feel like writing a single article. To review the entire size documents, it feels naturally in the perfect size and wear, and you can easily take it anywhere.

Our new lineup is full of innovation.

A new front lighting system with two times a small lighting LED that fits the display to create a narrow bezel and uniform lighting. Unlike a glass with a glass that slides across the screen, or unlike a glassy tablet, a new texture where the pen slides across the screen-a new texture that improves the new texture that improves the glass of less than the glass. Technology to make you feel everything. Flexible color writing experience

Kindle Scribe Colorsoft features the same new design and provides a fluid color writing experience. In order to create a color that is soft and not injured by the LCD display, we used customized Colorsoft display technology with color filters and light guides to improve the color without cleaning the details. In order to provide an amazing color writing experience, a new rendering engine is developed to improve the color, and the writing is fast, fluid and completely naturally guaranteed.

Kindle Scribe Colorsoft also provides a few weeks of battery life and has no distracting apps or notifications that make you move away from your thoughts.

All new productivity functions, including AI drive notebooks

Our new lineup provides powerful AI drive notebooks and reinstalled software and tools to help increase productivity.

A completely new house: In our completely new house we can easily get something easy whenever we inspire you by adding quick notes. You can also open the door, open books, documents, and notes. You can access all documents. All Documents: Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive can easily bring documents for PDFS.AI based on markup and export comments. You can use oneenote to dig deeper your laptop. OneNote: You can keep all memo in one place and edit it in your laptop because you send a note with an image built into the converted text or an image. COLOUR PENS and HIGHRIGHTS: 10 Pen Colors One or 5 High Larges Colours. It can control the depth and richness of shader tools, art. Work Space: Configure documents, notes, books, etc. in the same folder. Kindle unlimited

Kindle Scribe is a laptop that can be accessible to Amazons comprehensive e -book stores and Kindle. It also includes a three -month subscription for Kindle Unlimited. See here for more information about Kindle Unlimited.

British price and release date

All our devices are offered a premium pen that feels amazing in the hands and is smoothly attached to the Kindle Scribe, so it is never lost but still does not need to be charged.

We cannot wait until the customer experience the next generation Kindle Scribe. In the UK, Kindle Scribe starts at 449.99, the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft starts at 569.99, and the Kindle Scribe without Front Light is 389.99.

Customers can join here to listen to the time to buy first.

