The US government stops as Trump and Congress do not reach a financing agreement





Washington The US government officially closed at midnight after the Congress and the White House did not conclude an agreement on how to extend federal funding.

President Donald prevails over the Republican party controls the two chambers of the congress, but it needs democratic support to adopt a bill in the Senate, where 60 votes are necessary. And the two parties failed to develop a bipartite bill, the Senate rejecting both a GOP proposal and a democratic proposal a few hours before the closing deadline.

This is the first closure of the government since 2018, in the first mandate of Trumps, which was the longest of 34 days, from the beginning of 2019. There is no clear route to a resolution, the two parties are fundamentally in contradiction about how to resolve the dead end.

Federal employees will be without salary for the duration of a closure, while members of the Congress and Trump will always receive their wages. About 750,000 employees will be on leave every day, said the Congressional Budget Office, while others working essential jobs, such as agents of transport security administration, air traffic controllers, federal law enforcement agents and army members, will be forced to work without salary.

Under the federal law, they should all receive a return salary once the government reappears, even for the moment when some have not worked. The remuneration of workers on leave will cost taxpayers $ 400 million, according to the CBO.

Married to hear yourself on how you are experiencing the government's closure, whether you are a federal employee who cannot work at the moment when someone feels the effects of closed services in your daily life. Please contact us at [email protected] or contact us here.

The national parks will remain partially open when closing. Medicare and social security benefits are unchanged, as they are not subject to the annual financing process, although new candidates can face delays due to workers on leave.

Trump, on the other hand, suggested on Tuesday that he could dismiss many federal employees when closing.

The confrontation comes after months of political war between the two parties, the Democrats demanding provisions to extend the financing of health care, in particular the subsidies of Obamacare which should expire and increase the bonuses of peoples at the end of this year. They also asked for insurance that Trump will not continue to hold the expenses led by the Congress unilaterally.

GOP leaders refused to haggle a short -term bill to prevent a temporarily closure, offering a proposal that would keep the government open to current expenses until November 21. They declared that they would negotiate a spending policy only through the regular federal financing process. Democratic leaders have said that it is not enough, promising to oppose a bill that has not included their priorities.

The western wing seemed to savor the upcoming battle, believing that the Democrats will assume the blame and end up grove.

A White House official said that it would be difficult for Democrats to defend why they do not accept a clean financing bill to keep the government open. A second White House official noted that Trump organized two events related to health care on Tuesday, linked to drug prices and pediatric cancer.

However, three members of the Senate Democrat Caucus voted on Tuesday evening for the republican bill: John Fetterman, D-P., Angus King, I-Maine, and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-NEV. This means that they will need at least five other Democrats to pass it.

The head of the majority of the Senate, John Thune, RS.D., suggested that more democrats could support the GOP bill once the pain of a closure begins.

The cracks of the Democrats are already presented, Thune told journalists. There are Democrats who are very unhappy with the situation. … Tonight was proof that there is a certain movement there.

Thune has said that he would not negotiate politics with Democrats while taking the government's hostage, an analogy he has made several times in recent days.

But the best Democratic senates have promised to stand firm against a bill that lacks democratic contribution.

The Republicans plunge America into a closure rejecting bipartite talks, pushing a partisan bill and risking the worst health care of the Americas, the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., to journalists. They must sit and negotiate with Democrats to come to a bill that the two parties can support.

The next steps could be dictated by the court of public opinion, because each party believes that the other will take more blame for a closure. A New York Times survey published on Tuesday revealed that 26% would blame Trump and the GOP, while 19% would blame the Democrats, 33% said they would blame both and 21% more were undecided. A survey of Marist University revealed that 38% would blame the Republicans, 27% would blame the Democrats and 31% would blame both.

The closure came after a meeting of the White House on Monday between Trump and the leaders of the two parties, the first time Trump had discussed the question with the minority leaders, Schumer and the representative Hakeem Jeffries, Dn.y. The meeting produced no breakthrough and even led to a new series of partisan shooting shooters, which Trump initiated a few hours later by publishing an insulting video generated by the artificial intelligence of the two Democrats.

The next morning, Jeffries qualified Trump as a coward.

Mr. President, the next time you have something to say about me, do not copy thanks to a racist and false AI video. When I am back in the oval office, say it to my face, he said on Tuesday on the steps of the Capitol. Say it to my face.

The second manager of the White House rejected any criticism of the video. It was funny, said the manager, adding that despite the counterpoup, it had the planned effect: many news channels replayed him, which makes Democrats stupid.

The bitter fights and the absence of any other Bipartisan talks have prefigured the closure.

The Director of the Budget of the White House, Russell Vought, made a service note a few hours before the midnight deadline, which indicates that agency leaders should execute their plans for an ordered closure.

It is not known how long the Democrats will maintain their untenable posture, which makes the duration of the closure difficult to predict. Be that as it may, employees should introduce themselves to working for their next regular service round to undertake ordered closure activities, said Vought in his memo.

Less than an hour later, the Senate adjourned, calling it one night without solution. He will come back on Wednesday, but without a clear plan to break the dead end. Thune said he hoped that democratic legislators will take a stand against their management.

I just think that they are so much pressure from the left in the country, Thune told NBC News. But I think they have basic members who really want to be in a different position from the one in which they are at the moment.

It is not known when the government will reopen. The Republicans feel obliged to defend Trumps' policies that the opposition party seeks to cancel, like its Medicaid cups. And the Democrats face the pressure of their base to take a more aggressive posture against Trump in the second term, who, according to them, behaves like an autocrat.

Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C., said on Tuesday that he expected the stop to at least next week.

I do not think everything will happen until the house returns, he said, predict the Democrats softens. Then people can sit and find a way to do so.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/government-shutdown-begins-trump-congress-no-deal-rcna234678 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos