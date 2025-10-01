



The US trade representative Jamieson Greer has warned that Washington will continue to hit his business partners with prices even if some are deemed illegal by the Supreme Court later this year.

The USS Top Court is expected to hear the cases carried by companies contesting President Donald Trumps Use of emergency powers to impose prices during the first week of November.

Speaking on Tuesday in New York, Greer said that the Trump administration expected to win the case, but that it would fall back on alternative legal measures to apply prices if this was not the case.

We are very confident in the case, said Greer. We believe that the court will rely on the president in an emergency, the fact that the prices can be used under this law.

But Greer also insisted that the prices would remain part of the political landscape, and said that the so-called reciprocal rates imposed in August represented how it would be.

This is how we have to think about trade in the future, win or lose the Supreme Court, wherever we meet, said Greer. This is a structure.

Greer refused to share specific details on the alternative administration levels to repimaginate prices if the use of emergency powers was deemed illegal, but referred to other laws than the United States previously used to apply bonds.

These include article 301 of the 1974 US trade law and article 232 of the 1962 ACT Trade Act, which Trump administration has already activated to apply samples from cars, steel, aluminum, copper and wood.

The administration has current probes on pharmaceuticals, fries, aerospace parts, drones and other goods that could lead to new prices.

Greer said that the current use of article 232, which is not disputed in the Supreme Court case, covers a huge amount of trade in important and critical sectors.

We are very confident that the presidents' trade policy … will win in court, he added. And if this is not the case, I can have the same effect.

The November hearing comes after the American Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit last month confirmed a lower court decision which revealed that the use of presidents of the International Economic Powers (IEEPA) to impose global samples was illegal.

The White House asked the Supreme Court to hear the case on an accelerated basis.

A rejection of the Supreme Court of the use of emergency laws underlying the reciprocal prices would inject more uncertainty into American policy, after six rowdy months for world trade.

