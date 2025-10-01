Labor Party Meeting: Keir Starmer is a poll with UKS as the most popular prime minister. Where are everything wrong?





British Liverpool-

A year ago, Keir Starmers Labor Party occupied the largest number in the Century Council and entrusted the historic rival labor as the worst defeat. STARMER, now for 15 months, has become the most popular British prime minister.

According to the previous leader, IPSOS, previous leaders joined the despised foreign war, collapsed the response to infectious diseases and almost collapsed the economy. Only 13%of the voters are satisfied with the starmer and 79%are not satisfied.

John Curtice, a British poll, said the Labor Party had a worst decline in the newly elected government. However, thanks to the British election system, the Labor Party took about one -third of the seats, one -third of the voting. CURTICE said only one of the five British who had a low turnout voted to the Starmers Labor Party. As the landslides went, the stars were not lovely.

Since then, the situation has worsened. In a recent poll, the Labor Party fell to about 20%, and the UK increased to about 35%, just as the new age of the Firebrand Nigel Farage won last year. Many of the Labor Party are afraid to pass the majority of reforms in the next election in 2029.

The fear brought in stock of a country that had a lack of patience for the Labors annual meeting in Liverpool on the North Western coast of England and lacked patience for the Labor Party sold by the Labor Party.

For voters, starmer still remains a mystery. He said he did not dream of an interviewer. He does not have a favorite novel. 10 Downing Street's former resident posted a picture of a political hero, but Starmer says he doesn't have it. And Starmer made a virtue of more practical than ideology, but CURTICE said that voters were confused by the absence of Starmerism.

Who is the mystery of Keir Starmer? What do he support? CURTICE said we may be two -thirds of the novel, but we are still not sure where the body is.

For 14 years, the conservative government has left the UK public service. The list of National Health Service (NHS) has reached a record high. Prison was overflowing. The infrastructure was corrupt. With the history of building a British public service, labor has been elected partially to fix them.

But before entering the office, the Labor Party said, Chris Mullin, a former Labor Party. Knowing that they are heading for defeat, the Conservative Party should cut taxes just before the election and raise only once in the government.

However, as the tax increase, the labor also wanted to avoid the image renewal image, excluding the income tax increase and closing the government's major sources of income.

Mullin told CNN that it was ruined from that moment. Rather than presenting positive cases to raise taxes to spend on public services, the Labor Party had to sort out for the smaller and more vulnerable sources of sources as a politically popular alternative.

The Bank Bench Labor Party MP told CNN that Starmer missed the opportunity to set a vision and struggled to create a consistent story about how his subsequent policy took place together.

Polls agree. Luke Tryl, a non -profit organization director, said voters seemed to be randomly chosen by labor economy policies. Last year, the Labor Party announced that the elderly have ended universal subsidies so that the elderly pay a heating bill in winter and give some benefits to people with disabilities.

The controversy not only made voters angry, but also said the Labor Party would struggle to overcome the UK's public finances in the bond market. As a result, the cost of long -term borrowings has increased, adding to additional investment.

Tryl said that it was a mistake for voters to assume that they would treat labor maps in the first year.

In the Focus Group, TRYL said that before the election, the most common word voters related to Starmer are boring. Now that is weak and useless.

The Farage, where the British polished the shameless and combat political style during the campaign to leave the European Union, contrasted more than the starmus buttons in the campaign to leave the European Union.

Farage hunted labor on the struggle to control illegal immigration. Every year, tens of thousands of people land on the British coast on a small boat and are often trapped in the administrative rimbo that is often accepted in the hotel while the asylum claims are handled.

The Labor Party was difficult for immigration, as voters tried to prevent reform of England. Starmer regularly posted social media on social media on social media, and warned that the UK is at risk of becoming an island for strangers. Critics accused him of investigating Parazens, and the Labor Party warned that they could lose their votes on the left when they tried to be right.

The strengthening of the British immigration debate continued this summer. About 100,000 people in London had a violent protest outside of the asylum hotel before joining the anti -immigration march in London, and Elon Musk told the crowd.

Peter Hyman, a former advisor of Starmer, told CNN that March is a moment when labor is needed to set clear divisions as reform.

In his speech, Starmer said Britons faced a fight for our souls.

The UK said it was standing on the fork on the road. We can select dignity or choose departments.

The new Minister of Interior, Shabana Mahmood, also warned that Farage and his Acolytes prefer patriotism with good intentions and are changing to nationalism. Together with Pakistan's parents, people like British Muslims are reluctant to accept that they can truly become English or British. She demanded faith in England, not England.

The meeting was built by the meaning that the UK stood beyond that score. Last week, reform promised to abolish an indefinite vacation (ILR) given the status of settling to immigrants in England. In his criticism of his reform, much sharper Starmer classified the policy racists.

But labor has a fine line, conveying the capabilities of immigration and not alienating the progressive voter base. Mahmood said in a major announcement that the Labor Party would double the ILR qualification from five to 10 years to 10 hours. Critics questioned how the Labor Party revealed their similar things and questioned how the Labor Party could label the reform policy as a racist.

The Labor Party, which campaigned last year, said that two parliamentary terms were needed for 10 years to renew the UK. Despite severe polls, STARMER said that it has developed internationally because it helped to restore the relationship between British allies and British. Attorney General Richard Hermer said that the one -on -one contract to return immigrants to France is a measure of a way that Britain is no longer faster and loose with international promises.

In Korea, the Labor Party said that the pledge and reform taxes to build 1.5 million houses will take several years, not for several months. British Defense Minister Luke Pollard said Russia's threats promoted Europe to strengthen their defense spending, but promotion to prepare for war would stimulate the economy. Just as peace dividends have been made since World War II, Polad said that Britain could take defense dividends and pay dividends.

Throughout the conference, MPs and analysts stressed that the Labor Party would reduce the fear of destruction of immigration if the Labor Party improved the standard of living. The government will not be tempted by rolling dice in the Reformed UK if the British become rich by 2029.

But one of the 10 years of national renewal is that it takes 10 years. The other is that many British are more interested in revolution than simply renewal.

Starmer said to the meeting, STARMER said that it is our way, the way of renewal, long, difficult, and no cost or easy decision. But at the end of this solid road, there will be a new country, a fair country, a land of dignity and respect.

Another question is whether sufficient Britons want. For many years, Farage sells more clear and immediate things against STARMERS, which will build an idiomatic, good and respected British. Did starmer overestimate the public's appetite for complexity?

I told CNN that there is a government that the British masses understand the difficulties of the times and do everything they can listen and do.

Although it is a long and slow process, it is ultimately believed in the night of elections in a few years, but the British public can smell fraud, Hermer added.

