The American government stops with a path to the uncertain reopening





Watch: What could happen when the United States government closed?

The United States government has closed for the first time in almost seven years after the members of the Congress did not agree with a last financing agreement.

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers could now be contained or licensed, and national parks and museums could close. Previous government closures have also led to disruption of plane trips due to the shortage of staff.

The path is not clear because the two parties blamed the other for the closure. Efforts in the Senate to maintain funding from the government failed late on Tuesday despite frantic negotiations.

President Donald Trump threatened with mass layoffs and the reduction of certain federal advantages which, according to him, were important for the Democrats.

Sixty votes are necessary in the Senate to adopt a government financing bill, which means that even if the Republicans control the two chambers of Congress, they will need democratic support to reopen the government.

A short -term republican spending plan failed to gain sufficient support on Tuesday, and a proposal led by Democrats was also rejected.

The senators voted 55 to 45 in favor of the bill led by the Republicans, which would have temporarily held the government at its current levels.

The two parties were in a bitter confrontation on health spending, Democrats arguing that any financing bill must include an extension of health insurance subsidies that will expire at the end of the year.

Many Republicans say that subsidies are expensive, while others have proposed to introduce stricter eligibility rules before extending them.

The best democrat of Senate Chuck Schumer said earlier that the Republicans were trying to “bullet” the Democrats by refusing to negotiate on health care.

Trump blamed Democrats for the dead end and threatened to make mass layoffs of government employees and reduce government programs and services which, according to him, are important for Democrats if a closure occurred.

“The last thing we want to do is stop it, but a lot of good can be held to close,” he said on Tuesday. “We can get rid of many things we didn't want, and it would be democratic things.”

Trump met Schumer on Monday, but they failed to break the deadlock with the Democrat saying that “big differences” remain.

The president also said that if an agreement had not been concluded “, we can do things during the closure that is irreversible, which are bad for them.” The White House suggested that a closure could cause permanent federal personnel shots deemed “not essential”.

“We are going to fire a lot of people,” said Trump.

Watch: Trump threatens Democrats with closing cuts to “things they love”

Essential workers generally continue to be normal in a closure – some of them without paying for the moment – but government employees deemed not essential are temporarily placed on unpaid leave. In the past, these workers were then paid retrospectively.

There could also be travel delays if the stand-off takes place and unpaid staff stops running at work, as happened when Trump's first mandate.

Analysts expect this closure to be greater than that of 2018, when the Congress adopted financing bills. They expect approximately 40% of federal workers – more than 800,000 people – are on temporary leave.

The two parts blamed the other in the hours preceding the closure, Schumer saying “The Republicans will lead us directly towards a closure this evening at midnight”.

“The Republicans are not put into service at this stage,” said Hakeem Jeffries, head of the minority in the room. “They have no interest in having a conversation in good faith.”

The head of the majority of the Senate, John Thune, a Republican, accused Democrats of taking federal workers “hostage”.

“It is a very daring decision that Chuck Schumer made,” said Republican President of the House Mike Johnson to CNN. “They launch an adjustment. They make partisan arguments.”

There were three closures during Trump's first term, including the longest in history at 36 days, which started in 2018 and ended in January 2019.

It is almost unique to American policy, where the various branches of the government must reach an agreement on spending plans before being able to become law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c3dr2e83x4zo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

