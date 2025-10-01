Duane Morris LLP – How a potential government closure would have an impact on American immigration processes





Based on the previous experience during closures, the Dol office of the certification of foreign work will not be operational when closing.

With a potential closure of the federal government on the horizon, here is an overview of the impact that this would have on cases of American immigration, in particular the immigration processes managed by the Ministry of Labor (Dol).

Citizenship and immigration services in the United States (USCIS) are mainly funded by request costs, so that its operations will generally continue with a minimum of disruption. However, certain USCIS functions based on Congress credits, such as the E-VERIFY system, will probably be suspended.

Immigration -related operations will largely cease

Based on the previous experience during closures, the Dol Office of Foreign Work Certification (OFLC) will not be operational when closing. The OFLC will stop processing all requests in the event of government closure, and staff would not be available to respond to emails or other requests. Dol websites, including the gateway system for the Foreign Work Application (FLAG), would be deactivated. The use of certification of the Alien Labor and the administrative judge of the Alien Labor Council will be put on hold. However, the OFLC has confirmed that the USCIS should always be able to access the data that has been downloaded from FLAG in the validation tool for businesses for companies, AKA atmosphere, before stopping to continue to judge certain petitions based on permanent work certification (PERM).

Delays expected

This will result in delays on the following applications and processes:

Perm Cases

The treatment of all cases of PERM will stop and users will not be able to deposit new cases, which can have an impact on the deadlines of the green card.

Salary requests in force

All the requests for salary in force will also cease to be processed. This is a first key step for Perm, so delays can also have an impact on the deadlines of the green card.

Transfers and deposits H-1B / H-1B1 / E-3

These categories of visas generally require a request for certified working condition (LCA) of DOL. If a stop occurs, the DOC will not treat the LCAs. Consequently, the H-1B / H-1B1 or E-3 deposits may not be deposited with the USCIS or the State Department until the Dol takes up operations and certifies the LCA. During previous closures, lawyers recommended that USCIS accept deposits without certified ACPs, generally without success. However, in the past, when the government has reopened, USCIS accepted documents from the I-129 documents at the end of the I-129, the petition was subject to proof that the main reason for not having appropriately filed an extension of the request for a stay or change of status was the government's closure.

Other agency operations

Customs and border patrol and the State Department are considered essential agencies and must generally remain open. Nevertheless, be aware of the shortages of possible personnel and longer waiting times at the entrance ports, especially if a closure is extended. It is something to be aware if employees are considering international trips in the coming weeks.

Backlogs recommendations and considerations

Be ready for arrears in the treatment of the dol once the government reopens. The time required to erase them will vary depending on the duration of the closure.

Recommendations to travelers

We recommend that foreign employees postpone any non -essential international trip which requires a new visa stamp for the start of the school year.

For more information

If you have any questions about this alert, please contact Ted J. Chiappari, Lisa Spiegel, Lauren Aucoin, Kristopher Peters, one of the lawyers in our immigration law group or the lawyer for the office with which you are regularly in contact.

Warning: This alert has been prepared and published for information purposes only and is not offered, or should not be interpreted, as legal advice. For more information, please consult the company's non-responsibility clause.

