The city council draws 'many flags' after attacking racial parks | British news





A man picked up a flag from the coastal park after a man punched on the ground with a racist attack.

The victim was abused by a group of men, described as “a flag with white and flags,” before he was attacked by Portsmouth Canoe Lake on Sunday.

The Portsmouth City Council has since announced that it is removing the flag in the park. “Because we can't ignore the activities that can tolerate racist behavior in our city.”

The statement of the local authorities has been read as follows:

“The police said the suspects were carrying the flag, and the council was later complained about Canoe Lake's flag.

“We understand and respect the wishes that some residents want to exhibit national pride or memory through the flag.

“The case of the Canoe Lake is very specific, so I decided to remove the flag from this location.

“We cannot ignore the activities that can be considered to be forgiven of racist behavior in our city.”

Image: The flag of St. George has appeared in more numbers this year. (PIC: PA)

The authorities added that they will eliminate the cross symbol of the “unauthorized” St. George, drawn on GuildHall and the rotary.

“We will continue to use the measured approach to the flags of other regions.

“The cross painting of unauthorized St. George was drawn in the Portsmouth Guildhal, which caused the II -level building.

“This damage is anger, illegal, and cost of repair. In addition, the symbol was drawn on the road and the rotary, and the Lee Meeting does not comply with the national road labeling of the road and the rotary roads, so that the mark is removed by non -standard roads to comply with the road marking.

Read more:

Why did flags began to appear throughout the UK?

Together with the British flag laser, we claim a link with Tommy Robinson.

“The flags and other items attached to the horizontal pillars or other council property are reviewed according to the normal process and are removed as soon as possible as possible as possible as possible.

“Residents can make a flag with their property responsibly.”

The police urged the witnesses of assault, including women who talked with attackers.

Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “We were reported that a man in his 30s was approached by five or six men who did not know in Canoe Lake in South Sey.

Image: A lot of shaking flags claim that it is only for patriotic purposes. (PIC: PA)

“Men were described as holding white and flags. The members of the group were racially abusing the man with an olfactory abuse before drilling a hole in the head.

“The man suffered a minor injury by assault and was taken to the hospital for preventive measures.”

Anit-IMMIGRATION protests were held outside Royal Beach Hotel near St Helens Parade.

Union Jack and England Flags began to appear earlier this year in a large number of streets that cross the street bridges and distances.

The Red Cross is also drawn on the intersection of white mini rounds and zebra.

The movement was started by Birmingham -based organizations, Weoley Warriors and Weoley Castle Warriors, and explained in its own with a common goal with a common goal of showing our history, freedom and achievements in Birmingham and other countries.

The flag that woreed and waved was a general sight in anti -immigrant demonstrations. However, the group is for the purpose of patriotic purposes and maintains by many other flagwhaers.

