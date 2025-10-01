More than one -third of EU citizens in the UK sees discrimination by public institutions | Breksheet





According to a report from the UKS court BREXIT WATCHDOG, a large number of EU citizens living in the long term in the UK post BREXIT are experiencing discrimination in their work and public services.

It has been reported that more than one -third of the British had been discriminated by public institutions, five years after the block of the block. One out of five said it had difficulty approaching his rights, including the right to work, the right to travel inside and outside the country, and the right to be treated in public services.

For five years in Brexit, the results of the survey supports the current understanding that some citizens have a barrier to these rights while the perception of rights is increasing. Miranda Bidde, the chief executive of the Independent Monitoring Authority (IMA), said the type of problem faced by the EU and EEA EFTA citizens will continue to evolve into complexity. IMA is an institution established by the withdrawal 2020 so that citizenship can be the right of citizenship to live, work, retire, and access health and social welfare.

Brexit suffered great confusion with 7.1 million people of the European Free Trade Association, which had settled in the United Kingdom or pre -established in the UK in the EU, European Economic Area and European Free Trade Association.

When IMA asked what actions could take to change their lives, more than half of those who participated in the survey helped maintain the right to travel freely without worry or concern.

They also wanted to guarantee appropriate access to support when IMA was needed and help to protect future generations.

The IMA has been tracking the experience of EU citizens since 2021, when the UK was outside the block in 2021.

Citizens Rights Survey 2025 found that the majority of EU citizens know their rights in accordance with the withdrawal contract, a legal binding treaty formed by BREXIT.

However, the survey exposed some of the knowledge gap in relation to children.

Nearly four out of ten said they did not apply for their children's settlement. More than 70% of these groups believed that their children had automatic rights to British citizenship.

It could also be considered that it was discriminated against by GPS, hospitals, local authorities, or home offices and borders.

Only 61%of them trusted public institutions to protect their rights, and more than 65 distrust was higher.

He complained that their professional qualifications were not recognized, from accounting to architecture.

The home office said: The EU consensus system provided millions of EU citizens and their families with immigration status needed to continue living and working in England.

This survey is associated with the very few eUSS. [EU settlement scheme] Only 9%of applicants and respondents reported that they are dealing with home offices. We will have the opportunity to review the contents of the report regarding the IMA.

