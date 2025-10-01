



OAK RIDGE, TN The American Ministry of Energy (DOE) Office of Environmental Management and Office of Science has today published a request for proposal (RFP) looking for proposals for companies to build and fuel AI data centers in the booking of Doe Oak Ridge.

This is a request published under the effort of Trump administrations to promote American leadership in AI and is aligned with decrees, removing obstacles to American leadership in artificial intelligence and the outburst of American energy, which exploits federal land assets to quickly deploy data centers and energy production projects.

The OAK RIDGE reserve is one of the four sites identified by the Department of Infrastructure and Generation Projects of AI on Federal Lands. Office of Science and Office of Environmental Management are now looking for proposals from American companies to potentially conclude one or more long -term rental agreements on the site which would only be funded by the candidates.

This DP represents more than a lease on the ground for the development of the AI ​​data center, it offers American companies a potential chance to anchor their partnership with one of our largest assets, our national laboratories. From its Manhattan project roots to its current leadership in advanced computer science, Oak Ridge illustrates the continuum of American innovation which will help fuel the AI ​​revolution, the subsecretaire with science, Dr. Daro Gil told. President Trumps Leadership, the ministry increases the abundance of energy of the Americas as well as the science of the reference of our laboratories to ensure American leadership in the new era of artificial intelligence and the domination of energy.

As one of the original sites of the Manhattan project, Oak Ridge is now ready to play a role in what has been nicknamed Manhattan Project 2.0 while the department inaugurates an era of American energy to supply the AI ​​breed, said the interim assistant secretary for environmental management Joel Bradburne. This is the next step forward in the transformation of the nuclear sanitation site into the center of the nuclear renaissance. The Ministry of Energy is delighted to associate with the best American industry to bring this vision to reality.

Two sites are available for examination on the Oak Ridge reserve, one at the East Tennessee Technology Park and the other on adjacent land at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Applicants will be responsible for the construction, exploitation and downgrading of each infrastructure project and must secure the interconnection agreements for public services for new electricity and storage production systems. Proposals will be competitively assessed for technological preparation, financial viability and detailed plans to meet regulatory and authorization requirements.

The proposals are due before December 1, 2025. The ministry will sponsor an event of the Industry Day on October 15, 2025 for candidates to learn more about the request process, the requirements described in the DP and visit the sites available for examination. Registration is required and potential participants should send an email to Steve Cooke to [email protected] for more information.

Additional information on the DP is available here.

