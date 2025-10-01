Keir Starmer is a British policy officer if something happens to Nigel Farage | Political news





Reformed the UK said that Keir StarMer accused Nigel Farage for “violence” in his speech with the Labor Party meeting on Tuesday, and that the prime minister would be responsible for what happened to him.

In an interview with SKY NEWS Breakfast, the party's policy head said, “I know that I can't beat Nigel in the ballot box.”

Keir denied accusation that there is a risk of violence or tension with his speech.

Tap here to see the latest political news

Keir continues to criticize after he warns that the next four years will be a “fight for the souls of our country” in his keynote speech that presented his vision for the “national renewal” to the UK.

Zia Yusuf, the head of the British policy, told the presenter's WilFred Frost that the prime minister has begun a campaign to evoke violence with the cabinet for the last two days.

Yusuf said: “Keir's an hour of Sir Keir, and said:“ The prime minister knows exactly what he's doing, he knows that he can't beat NIGEL in the ballot box, and we've seen the most special campaign that demons NIGEL for 48 hours.

“In this country, there are millions of people who can be responsible for his actions if something happens to Nigel Farage.

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

2:31 pm on reform: 'I think the policy is racist.'

Keir asked about the claim that it caused violence, and in an interview with GB News, he replied, “No, not at all.”

More extensively, Pat McFadden's chief minister told Frost: “This is because it is a policy published last week that many of the protests of reforms do not want to be talked about.”

This was related to the reform vow to end the indefinite vacation in the UK, which was deported by the legitimate immigrants of the UK because they did not meet the new requirements proposed by the parties.

MCFADDEN explained the policy proposal as the “deep British” and “mistake” of the party.

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

9:15 Reform, “I know they are too far,” he says.

Afternoon

In an interview with Sky News, Yusuf emphasized several sections of the speeches of Sir Keir on Tuesday.

Sir Kear asked his party to “fight with all of this movement to fight reform,” he said, “He will fight for all the breathing, fight for the people who work, and fight for the idiomatic, good, and respected England.

The prime minister also said, “We must enter a battle that is armed with action as well as words and condemnation.

And KEIR said in a British pledge to end indefinite vacation to continue to expel the “people who have lived for many generations,”: “If you say that they should be deported, if you indicate my words -we will fight everything we have because we are enemies of national renewal.”

More Reading: There is an indefinite vacation left: What is it and what does reform and labor mean about it?

He also described “politics of dissatisfaction,” and he thought it was the biggest threat we faced because we attacked who we are.

Yusuf said, “I use the language to know exactly what I am doing.”

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

1:29 pm: 'We will fight everything we have.'

Farage's 'Security Details Cut'

Yusuf also said two weeks ago, “The authorities reduced NIGEL's security by 75%and said,” It occurred at the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and party donors said, “Thankfully, we tried to ensure that NIGEL was well protected.”

Farage told the BBC last September that it received a close protection of the state after the summer riots.

The home office spokesman said: “The decision on MP security is made independently of the ministers.”

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

0:45 Nigel Farage hit Sir Keir Starmer

Representatives did not mention the claim that Farage's security details were cut.

“Evaluation of security contracts or advice of personal MPs is the subject of a strict risk -based evaluation that is carried out by a security expert and suggests the opinions of various professional authorities.

“These are naturally undergoing review, but we do not mention specific details to avoid damaging the safety of MP, parliamentary staff or the public.”

The Metropolitan police, the Labor Party and the Downing Street contacted them for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/sir-keir-starmer-responsible-if-anything-happens-to-nigel-farage-claims-reform-uk-policy-chief-13442106 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos