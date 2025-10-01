Investors have poured the American assets in favor of gold, bitcoin and foreign actions while the closure of the government leaves Wall Street flying blindly





The term contracts on S&P 500 and the dollar dropped in the middle of the night, while the safe assets increased. Analysts warn that an prolonged government closure and layoffs could harm GDP and stimulate previous Fed level reductions, but the markets historically fluctuate only modestly during closures.

The term contracts on S&P 500 moved heavily around 2 a.m. this morning after the American federal government has closed another. The main difference for the markets this time, there have been around 20 closures since 1976 is that the Bureau of Labor Statistics will not publish the next report for unemployment claims or the consumer price index (inflation). This means that investors will be ignorant for a certain time and explains why S&P term contracts are down 0.55% before New York's opening bell while markets in Asia and Europe are highly up this morning. The US dollar sank this morning but quickly found most of its losses. It remains down just under 10% for the year on the Currency Index.

Unsurprisingly, the Safe Haven active has also seen pop. The price of Goldvia The continuous contract is 1.1% this morning at $ 3,913.70 per ounce. And Bitcoin increased more than 2% this morning to $ 116.4,000.

A great impact for this week is to fly blindly on the front of economic data. So, in the current state of things, we will not have a job report on Friday, because BLS does not publish new data. Unlike our previous expectations, the Labor Department said yesterday that we will not see jobless complaints in the closure, Jim Reid and the Deutsche Bank team warned customers this morning. We thought we could see him released when states compile the data. BLS also produced the CPI report on October 15, so if it was closed for a long time, it could also be affected.

The absence of employment data was a particular concern for IS CHRIS TURNER: Remember that up to 150K the dismissals of government staff can achieve the result of the non -agricultural pay of October as part of DOGES AUSTÉRITY DRIVE earlier this year. The closure also means that we will not see weekly unemployment complaints on Thursday and the September payment report on Friday.

The big question in the future is: how long will the closure last?

A short closure will probably look like a blow for American actions, but a prolonged coma, associated with mass layoffs, President Trump threatens, could cause material damage, according to Oxford's economy analyst Ryan Sweet. Our estimate is that a partial closure of the government reduces GDP growth from 0.1 ppt to 0.2 ppts per week. For the context, a closure that lasts the whole quarter, which has never taken place, would reduce the growth of the real GDP of the Q4 from 1.2 ppt to 2.4 ppt, he said in a note this morning.

This could change the federal government's hand to further reduce interest rates, he said.

A change in forecasting that could occur is to advance the drop in the rates in December. The federal reserve underlined the September move as an insurance reduction. A closure would probably leave the central bank in a fog on the job market, fueling support for a drop in October rather than getting behind and having to cut later.

Today, however, mood among analysts is calm. Stops add a little volatility to the markets, but they generally do not derail them. History does not reveal any clear relationship between closings and market yields. Markets can experience increased volatility in response to uncertainty in Washington. However, the markets have historically had mixed reactions to government closings, actions ending in positive territory more than half of the time, Vanguard said this morning.

Here is a snapshot of the markets before New York's opening bell this morning:

Tower contracts on S&P 500 fell 0.55% this morning. The index increased by 0.41% during its last session. The Stoxx Europe 600 increased 0.65% at the start of negotiations. The UKS FTSE 100 increased 0.68% at the start of negotiations. Japan Nikkei 225 fell 0.85%. Chinas CSI 300 increased by 0.45%. South Korea Kospi increased by 0.91%. Indias Nifty 50 was up 0.76% before the end of the session. Bitcoin increased to $ 115.8,000.

