COVID-19: Scientists Question Claims That British Varieties Are More Deadly | UK news





Scientists have questioned the claim that the COVID-19 strain, first identified in the UK, was more lethal than the original virus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the British public on Friday that there is “some evidence that the new strain may be associated with higher mortality.”

Early evidence suggests that this strain could be about 30% more lethal, said Sir Patrick Balance, chief scientific advisor to the government, along with Johnson.

Real-time COVID-19 updates in the UK and around the world

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

UK COVID strain’more lethal’ strain

Following a report from the government’s New Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (NERVTAG), we concluded that there is a “realistic possibility” that the new variant is “associated with an increased risk of death.”

However, the report warned that the data had “unsolved limits”.

Dr. Mike Tildesley, who advises the government’s Emergency Scientific Advisory Group (SAGE), said publishing the findings “in the early stages” is the prime minister’s “slightly presumptuous” task.

As more data is collected over the next two weeks, the strain is likely to be less lethal than the original virus, he added.

Dr. Tildesley told Sky News: “It’s somewhat unclear that these 30% actually reflect what we’re seeing.

“I will approach it with caution right now.”

He added: “[The data] This is possible because we can continue to reflect what we’re already seeing, and get more data that is more deliverable and more lethal, but that can go the other way. “

Dr. Tildesley suggested that the government may have decided to present initial data to encourage people to follow COVID restrictions.

The UK recorded another 1,348 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, a total of more than 97,000.

“Our hospital is still under severe pressure,” added Dr. Tildesley.

“We’re sadly seeing deaths recorded last week a day. I’m really worried.

“Perhaps it can serve as a reminder to all of us that we must continue to follow the rules.

“Even if the current data is a bit uncertain, it could be one of the good reasons to report a little earlier. This is to remind people that we still have to step on the hatch and do what we’ve been doing.”

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

Campaign started in’very dangerous’ situation

At a Downing Street press conference on Friday, Sir Patrick said that out of every 1,000 people over 60 infected with the initial strain are expected to die.

In the case of the British variant, available data show that 13-14 out of 1,000 people of the same age group will die, he added.

“It’s a small but significant change,” said Professor Calum Semple, a member of SAGE and NERVTAG.

“The 30% headline figure is dramatic, but it’s not particularly helpful as the actual risk of death for an individual is really very small,” he told Sky News.

“If you’re in your 80s and you have multiple underlying problems, the risk is much higher.

“If you’re 20 years old, you won’t notice the increased risk because the risk is extremely small.”

Image: Professor Calum Semple said’not particularly helpful’ suggesting that the variant is 30% more lethal.

Professor Semple defended the government’s decision to disclose mortality data and said the ministers would have been charged with concealment if the results had not been disclosed to the public.

“I think it’s great to have science and policy on the same page to be transparent, share data early, and make people aware of the situation,” he said.

“And this is the importance of vaccination and if it has been used to reinforce the importance of self-isolation if you feel unwell and do not violate the rules, then you are making good use of the data.

“The data is early in my point of view. We’re not entirely sure about it. In fact, we said in the report that we have low confidence in it.

“But if we don’t share this information and 3 weeks later we’ll be criticized even more if we say,’Oh, this is happening. We knew 3 weeks ago, but we didn’t say it.”

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

Vallance:’The virus is with us forever’

Professor Graham Medle, co-author of the NERVTAG report, made it clear that the new strain could spread more than the original.

However, he admitted that it remains an “open question” as to whether it is more likely to lead to death.

“The question of whether it is more dangerous in terms of mortality remains open. There is more dangerous evidence, but this is a very dangerous virus.”

“It’s not game-changing in terms of making things worse. A little worse is very bad.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos