UK Weather: Meteorological Agency warns of dangerous snow and ice | UK weather





Things will be even more dangerous by the last week of January as the Meteorological Agency prepares to implement five new weather alerts for snow and ice.

Additional heavy rains that caused severe flooding in the aftermath of Storm Christoph are not predicted until next Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to drop.

The Meteorological Agency said it would spread snow into southwest England and Wales early on Sunday morning and later spread to eastern Midlands and southeast England. Temperatures across the UK are expected to drop below freezing overnight, with -10C being the coldest in the Scottish Highlands.

Elsewhere, London and Manchester are expected to drop to -3C overnight, while Bristol, Belfast and Glasgow are expected to drop to -2C. Expect to see frost overnight on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays.

Met Office meteorologist Martin Bowles said: In the next two days, the greatest danger will be ice. This is because snow showers all freeze overnight. Obviously, roads, especially arterial roads, tend to be scratched very well, but I warn people to be careful on pavements, small roads that don’t crumble, or city roads.

The Met Offices’ first warning of snow and ice is already in effect in northwest England, but there are four more by tomorrow morning. Warning areas are Northern Ireland, Southwest England, South Wales, Midland, and Southeast England.

Bowles said the cold will continue until about Wednesday, and will be replaced by warmer temperatures on the last day of the month. That’s not to say that all the cold weather in winter is over, he said, we’re just getting a mild order coming up.

Despite urging people to pay attention to flood warnings over the weekend, Bowles says it’s declining and that no more heavy rain is expected until Wednesday night or Thursday.

Prior to that, river water levels would have dropped considerably, so he would not have expected serious flooding problems in the next few days, except in areas where warnings were already applied.

The Environment Agency has warned of very high river levels after several days of heavy rain in the aftermath of Storm Christophe and flooding of hundreds of properties across the country.

