The UK has recorded 33,552 coronavirus cases and 1,348 deaths. Tolls approaching 100,000





According to official statistics released on Saturday, another 33,552 people in the UK tested positive for Corona 19, and the total number of coronavirus cases nationwide rose to 36,17,459.

Another 1,348 people died within 28 days of positive for coronavirus testing. According to data, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK currently stands at 97,329.

The latest figures came amid growing concerns about the coronavirus strain abroad as Britain stepped up efforts to tighten border controls, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Peter Horby, chairman of the UK government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (Nervtag), said certain measures would slow the migration of foreign coronavirus strains, but “almost impossible” to fully control them.

“Mutations are a concern. I think it would be nearly impossible to fully control mutations that travel around the world, but we know that certain actions can slow the movement of these viruses around the world,” he said.

The British government is considering the possibility of hotel quarantine upon entry amid concerns over the new coronavirus overseas, local media reported on Saturday.

According to the report, government ministers said at a meeting on Monday they would discuss whether to further tighten border restrictions.

The UK is now undergoing national lockdown for the third time since the epidemic in the UK. Similar restrictions are in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

–IANS

int/rs

(Only the headlines and photos in this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff. The rest of the content is automatically generated from the syndicated feed.)

Dear readers,

Business Standard has always worked hard to provide you with the latest information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have a broader political and economic impact on the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our products has made our determination and commitment to these ideals even stronger. Even in these difficult times arising from Covid-19, we are constantly working to keep you informed and updated with reliable news, authoritative views, and keen comments on related topics. But we have a request.

As we fight the economic impact of the epidemic, we need more support to keep delivering more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content will help you achieve your goal of providing better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and reliable journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice our dedicated journalism.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital editor

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos