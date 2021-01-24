The look and feel of self-driving cars becomes clearer in U.S. safety regulations





The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has released a latest set of self-driving car regulations that were first enacted last March and are carried over from work started in the Obama administration. -be, is that there are new terms for the “driver’s seat” and the “steering wheel” on autonomous vehicles.

Automakers know exactly how safe their self-driving cars should be now that the U.S. government has updated its decades-old regulations to include vehicles without a steering wheel, pedal, or seat. In short, any light vehicle designed to transport people and drive itself must protect those people in the same way as any other vehicle.

What seems like an obvious conclusion after nearly a decade of study and government guidance was rather confusing. Automakers, tech giants, and tech-developing startups have faced an uncertain path to business success. As more states allowed self-driving vehicles to be tested on the road, federal law remained ambiguous over their certification and sale to the general public. With the rules in limbo, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had accepted dozens of petitions to temporarily exempt certain stand-alone prototypes from federal law.

Specific terms in Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) define the features, performance, and test procedures that, with few exceptions, every production vehicle must pass in the U.S. While its archaic language makes us prevent taking advantage of deceptive headlights, that same language has protected us from the accidents and injuries that still kill people in countries with weak or non-existent national safety laws. But automakers, running over the seams to build cars that drive better than us, have held back those plans without formal and clear changes to those regulations.

In March 2020, the NHTSA released a proposal to change the FMVSS “200 series” rules that govern how seat belts, airbags, seats, windshields and other critical parts are worn. ‘a car must be installed. The rules also define crash tests. While the NHTSA has always updated these rules with more stringent standards, the agency may never have thought that a passenger would sit in the driver’s seat or that a steering wheel could fold out of. view.

Finally, this month, in the period between the attacks on the U.S. Capitol and the presidential inauguration, the NHTSA finalized them. Here’s what the updated rules do – and don’t – for cars with Tier 3, 4, and 5 autonomous systems.

Everyone in the front is a passenger

The driver’s designated seating position must have smart airbags that can sense whether a child, regardless of posture, is in the seat. Currently, the law only applies to the front passenger seat. A second airbag readiness light will be required in addition to the one in the front passenger seat to indicate whether the airbag is activated or not.

The driver may not be a driver

All references to “driver’s seat” or “front passenger seat” will now be referred to as “front row” when used as a point of reference for measurements and other tests. The “driver’s seat” in other conditions will be referred to as “designated driver’s seating position” to indicate where a driver may be located if the vehicle manufacturer allows such a check. But “driver”, unlike previous NHTSA proposals, will not be redefined to mean an automated driving system. He’s still a human.

“Driver controls manually operated” does not mean remote controls

This is a new term intended to combine the traditional range of pedals and steering wheel. NHTSA explicitly states that this does not mean control by smartphone or tablet, any type of remote or joystick.

Create the wackiest steering wheels and pedals you want

Instead of “steering wheel”, the rules will now say “steering control”. However, as the NHTSA says it has never defined the steering wheel as a perfect circle, manufacturers can go crazy with shapes as long as they meet applicable regulations that protect a driver from the steering wheel. NHTSA also states that automakers can design any retractable steering wheel and footswitch as long as they operate in two operating states: when stowed, they cannot be used; when deployed, they must be within the reach and control of the operator.

Indoor seats are allowed

Any seat located more than 12 inches from either door is classified as an interior seat. So far, this only applies to front and rear middle passengers in a bench seat configuration. Now, NHTSA will allow single interior bucket seats in the first row and many combinations of these (like two seats on the far right, or two in the middle and none on either side). In cases where there are two interior seats in a row, only one should have a smart airbag and a three-point seat belt. The other, at the choice of the manufacturer, does not have to be covered with an airbag and only requires a lap belt. This complies with current regulations and recognizes, however oddly enough, that placing two front airbags close together would cause further complications in the event of a collision.

Seats not facing forward are not permitted

These rules apply only to forward-facing seats and are not intended for use with outboard, open-plan, “campfire” or similar types of seating.

Folding driver’s seats are permitted

Apparently Tesla, based on statements made during the proposal comment period, wants to be able to stow the driver’s seat when its vehicles are in autonomous mode. NHTSA says, on page 76 of the final rule document: “While such a system would be unnecessary (and probably illogical), a manufacturer could provide a system that stows the driver’s seat when the controls are stowed.”

Nothing changes for cars equipped with semi-automated driving systems of level 2 and below. Currently, there are no cars with true Level 3 systems – those that will drive completely autonomously, with the driver on standby in an emergency – but many automakers are testing the capability. For that, they will have to certify that their cars respect the autonomous rules above in addition to the normal rules.

But while these new rules provide essential clarity, they do not govern the operation of an autonomous driving system. The NHTSA has been blatantly without intervention in this area and still has no requirements on how critical systems like emergency braking or adaptive cruising should operate. But for now, the door is wide open for future self-driving cars, even though there is no seat at that door.

