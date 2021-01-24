



Since last summer, the British government has spent $400,000 on renowned lawyers and US media-related companies in an effort to secure post-Brexit trade deals with Washington.

Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 7am

Trade Minister Liz Truss was tasked with closing the UK-US trade deal. Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty

Despite not signing an agreement imposed by the Trump administration or withdrawing damaged tariffs, the Department of International Trade (DIT) has already paid hundreds of thousands of pounds to the advice of US attorneys in pursuit of one of the most important trade deals in the United States. British history.

Five U.S. law firms have been enlisted to help Liz Truss, sales secretary, and civil service armies, and major communications agencies have secured lucrative contracts to divert the conversation from the chaos surrounding Brexit.

A DIT spokesperson said: It is standard practice to seek legal advice from experts to negotiate deals of this size and importance. The UK-US negotiations took place at an impressive pace, in part due to the internal and external expertise we have. Changes in the U.S. administration do not affect the advice and work done so far.

The Minister of International Trade has stepped up dialogue with the United States to abolish these unfair tariffs on British exports, and will work with the new administration to help resolve this issue as an urgent issue.

The SNP said the British government should use huge amounts of cash to end punitive tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Scotch whiskey imports.

Legal advice prices to date are stated in documents filed with the U.S. Department of Justice, but their value is not clear.

There was speculation that a so-called mini-deal could be reached before Donald Trump left office, but no such agreement was reached. It is currently unclear to what extent the talks should be reset with Joe Biden taking office. Former British Ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Da Roach, warned that Britain would be lucky to have a deal with the United States over the next four years.

Details of legal advisory classified under the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which compel businesses working for foreign governments to detail their income and work, shows that global law firm Linklaters was paid $431,961 (316,000) . Last year’s DIT.

Brexit: Elimination of U.S. tariffs on Scotch whiskey may be one of the few advantages of the Renaissance.

According to the FARA filing, it provided legal analysis, advice, reports and support on U.S. law and legal structures related to the traditional subject of Free Trade Agreements. Linklaters has subcontracted work to three US companies for legal advice, analysis and support.

DIT also hired Fish & Richardson, a Boston-based law firm, and signed up to $540,000 (395,000) contracts with Finn Partners, a communications agency based in New York. Records show DIT paid $104,475 (764,000) between April and September last year.

Finn Partners cites the distribution of four media releases in their work analysis and mentions media coverage in publications such as Beef Magazine and Tri-State Livestock News.

In one document, the company says that the company has the experience to begin turning the conversation about the uncertainty and confusion surrounding Brexit into opportunities and future shared growth and economic prosperity.

SNP MSP George Adam SNP MSP added: The network’s team of experts has experience reconstructing complex conversations at a very high level. Scotch whiskey, which has had the greatest export success, has a tremendous detrimental effect.

If you have a ton of cash to spend on Tori, it would be better to spend it on finding a way to end these damaging tariffs to protect our very important whiskey exports. “

