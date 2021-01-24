The timing of the US count speaks to us all





Science tells us about the dopamine rush we experience when dealing with information that supports our beliefs, no matter how false. Most of us get tired easily and choose to stay within the comforting confines of sameness, where our mistaken thoughts are unchecked and we feel good about ourselves and the world as we choose to see it.

But reason demands more of us. Reason challenges us to evolve and grow.

The modern school, Vasant Vihar in New Delhi, was originally conceived as an alternative to missionary schools operating through the prism of Christianity and the colonizers’ sensitivity to childhood education and development. My father was educated at Modern while my mother came from Irish Catholic convent education. I consider my luck to have benefited from a blend of their two educational sensibilities. From 6 to 18 years old, I was made aware of the challenges facing India, its cultural and societal richness, its rich diversity and its fragile secular dreams. My parents came of age with a colonial origin from which they gleaned light and growth. I came of age in an India stuck in a mosaic, where plurality was valued and our many faces and Indian forms linked us to our common humanity. The challenge of this immense task, the community riots and vexing polarizations fomented by recklessly selfish and vote-hungry politicians, was for us to observe, study and discuss with our teachers and parents. I grew up watching India grow stronger while at times being brought to its knees by human madness.

The fall of 1993 brought me to New York to study graphic design and art history. My family and friends welcomed me with love and provided me with enriching support. I found myself happily settled in New York within a few weeks and lived the life of a Manhattan. This life eroded the division I might have felt with those who seemed different from me. This is how all of us who built a house in New York lived.

Eight years after what most could have considered a utopia, I was in the shower when I heard sirens and chaos in the streets. With still wet hair and barely buttoned clothes, I was on the roof within minutes to see what was going on and why there was so much smoke near my home in Greenwich Village. My dad called about a terrorist attack at the same time the second plane hit the towers. This image is etched in my memory. The smell of burnt flesh and building materials is also etched into my psyche. But the longest lasting imprint has been left by the ruthless behavior shown by those from out of town to some of us who lived there.

After September 11, it became clear that America is not one nation but two nations in the building of one. A week and a half after the attack, I was at the Union Square Farmers Market, just a few blocks from my house, buying vegetables and edibles for a meal with friends, so we could get together. unite and share our grief and find hope for tomorrow. Instead, I came home bruised after a tourist broke a bottle and threw it at me, calling me an Arab terrorist who should leave the United States and return home. Other New Yorkers saved me, and I arrived home a little shaken. Striped and sore, I cooked dinner, served our friends and received loving support from them.

A few years later, my first cookbook, which would become one of the most popular Indian cookbooks published in the United States, debuted as the nation healed. My restaurant Devi, which was awarded the first Michelin star for an Indian restaurant in North America, opened at the same time. This recognition has brought me endless opportunities, offered by incredible Americans. I have traveled across the United States to speak and teach, feed and share, and appear on TV shows. My likeness and my recipes, my biography and my story have been celebrated in newspapers and magazines, young and old. I was All-American; I felt like I belonged. I saw the world as one village; I saw humanity in the other.

But lurking in the feting, in the crowd lining up to sign their cookbooks, in the rented arrivals hall at the airport, was the America I had met at the Union Square Farmers’ Market, a divided nation, unable to fight against a society where there could be equality between people who look very similar, who speak differently, who come from different parts of the world. And, therefore, I would be strip searched. I would be detained for hours behind the scenes at the airport until authorities were convinced that this dark-haired man was not a terrorist. I would be called names, I would be humiliated. People would be surprised if I spoke English, would be shocked if I ate with a knife and fork.

January 6, 2021 reminded that America is a history of these two countries. Two very different realities, bitterly polarized and unable to accept the other as equal and to have an honest and meaningful dialogue.

If America wants the world to see it as great, it has to be. On January 6, the world saw America as far from exceptional. It was Iraq, it was Afghanistan, it was Syria. Now the world is watching to see if these two Americas can come together, with the same reality for all of its inhabitants. The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration will first of all have to heal this festering wound.

But what happened on Capitol Hill in Washington DC will not be contained by US borders. How America responds to the insurgency is how democracies around the world can respond to the same challenges tomorrow. Other nations still believe in America, the image it projects and what it wants to be. The emerging countries watch the light shining on the hill.

As we prepare for our own Republic Day in India on January 26, the lessons of history are staring us in the face. Throughout her long history, Mother India has survived plunder and plunder, hatred and bigotry, communitarianism and authoritarianism and has always ended up living proud and shining for her adoption of the plural over the singular.

But the world’s oldest and largest democracies dance to the alluring tune of viral conspiracy theories and artfully executed deception campaigns. These pose a thorny problem for geopolitics, with dangerous consequences for the world. Nearsightedness has led to self-defeating behavior in the United States, and similar jingoism and bigotry is found around the world.

America, as we once knew it, has fallen. She may still have a chance to survive, but the poorest countries, with many more challenges, have a catastrophe looming over them, unless they nibble on dangerous behavior in the bud.

New and developing democracies have a moment of reckoning and awakening, a call to fill the void of reason and decency that has been at least temporarily left by the United States. This dreamer hopes that nations steeped in civilizational history, generational empathy and maternal instinct can stop shaping themselves after the machismo and fascism we’ve seen defended in the West. May the United States of America under Biden and Harris and the wise old Republic of India find solace in their common ideals of belief, faith and respect in our common humanity and in our disparate beliefs and ethnicities. May we use this momentary horror to lead us back to our sacred paths of national growth and international comradeship, e pluribus unum (of many, one) being the bond uniting all democracies that want to become civil societies.

