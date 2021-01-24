Most British voters believe that Scotland will be independent by 2030.





According to a series of polls, voters across the UK believe that Scotland is likely to become independent within the next 10 years, and more than half of Northern Ireland want a referendum on Ireland within the next five years.

Sunday, January 24, 2021 8:47 AM

UPDATE: Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 10:25 am

The Sunday Times commissioned a series of surveys across four countries in the UK to measure attitudes towards the coalition.

The findings highlight some of the challenges Boris Johnson faced as he struggled to keep the country as one after leaving the European Union.

In Scotland, 49% support independence, while excluding pending decisions, it is found to support 44% on a margin of 52% to 48%.

In Northern Ireland, 47% still want to stay in the UK, 42% in favor of United Ireland and 11% in favor of the pending decision.

But when asked if they would support a referendum on Ireland within the next five years, 51% favored compared to 44% opposed.

In Wales, where support for independence is traditionally weakest, 23% still supported leaving the UK and 31% supported a referendum.

According to the findings, Boris Johnson is struggling to keep Britain together after leaving the European Union.

More voters in all four countries expected Scotland to withdraw from the UK within 10 years than they thought would still remain.

In the UK, margins ranged from 49% to 19%, in Northern Ireland 60% to 28%, in Wales 49% to 23%, and in Scotland 49% to 30%.

As the critical elections for the Scottish Parliament approached in May, polls show that the SNP has climbed 7 points since the last election in 2016, down 70 percent, Tory down six points from 25 percent, and Labor down 19 percent. .

Panelbase conducted a survey of 1,206 adults residing in Scotland from January 19th to 22nd. YouGov surveyed 1,416 adults in the UK from January 19 to 20, and 1,059 from January 18 to 21 in Wales aged 16 and over. Lucidtalk conducted a survey of 2,392 people aged 16 and over in Northern Ireland from January 15th to 18th.

