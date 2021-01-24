Warning of mental health impact of flood in UK | flood





Considerable work has to be done to protect homes from flood damage and to ensure that climate change in the UK does not make homes dangerously overheated in the summer as storms and heatwaves intensify. This is the main message from experts on adapting to climate change.

On the eve of tomorrow’s climate adaptation summit in the Netherlands, Julia King told observers that while Britain had made some improvements to its preparations for the global heating response, some important protections were still lacking.

King, a member of the UK’s Climate Change Commission (CCC), says more needs to be done to make houses more resilient to flooding, and also has to deal with the problem of anxious overheating of properties in the summer. These issues should be addressed as a major priority as global warming continues.

Emergency services evacuate nursing home residents who were stranded in a flood in Northwich, Cheshire last week. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

The Kings warning came after last week fighting in many parts of the country to recover from the devastating effects of Christoph, a storm that flooded northern England and Wales, destroyed bridges, flooded retiree homes, and forced thousands to leave their homes. A total of 167 flood warnings were issued on Thursday, including three life-threatening alerts.

Six of the wettest years in the UK on record have occurred since 1998, and 2020 was tentatively the sixth wet year since 1862, and scientists warn that they expect winters to become wetter and wetter as climate change intensifies.

One Met Office report warned that the likelihood of rain over a long period of time, such as when 10,000 households experienced in the UK in 2013-4 were flooded, will now be 7 times higher due to global heating.

King, a cross-bench colleague sitting in the lord as Cambridge’s Baroness Brown, stressed that many improvements, including the construction of flood barriers and gates, had already been done, or that they were in the planning stage and helped cope with serious flooding risks. It affects the UK. However, still a lot of measures were lacking.

Some homes are built in areas that are difficult to protect against flooding, and residents need help to make their homes more resilient in the event of flooding, said King, chair of the CCC Adaptation Subcommittee. What is needed for these properties is a full range of measures to block as much water as possible.

This includes installing a solid concrete floor, not wood. Equipped with raised electrical sockets; Put the sill on the door and use waterproof plaster to clean the house as soon as possible and make it habitable again.

It wasn’t done enough to get people to get help with this kind of thing, King added. The impact of flooding your home on your mental health is directly related to the severity of the damage and the time it takes to repair. So this has to be solved yourself.

Also, in the summer, as temperatures increase, a major problem arises as it reaches record highs. As a result, the government has begun counseling on overheating of new homes.

That’s good news. However, it is only a consultation and covers only new homes.

Although there are many windows, it is not recommended for houses made from renovations of old office blocks without additional shutters or ventilation systems.

In the summer of 2018, temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius were measured in such a building, which is another real concern we will have to deal with in the near future.

