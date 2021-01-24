Attack on Capitol Hill reflects American extremist developments over decades





The 2016 takeover by right-wing extremists of a federal bird sanctuary in Oregon. A standoff in 1992 between white separatists and federal agents in Ruby Ridge, Idaho. The 1995 bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people.

Right-wing extremism has previously been played out for the most part in isolated pockets of America and in its small towns. The rioters’ murderous assault on the US Capitol, by contrast, targeted the very heart of government.

And it brought together members of disparate groups in large numbers, creating an opportunity for extremists to bond with each other.

This, says one expert, potentially paves the way for more violent action.

The events themselves and their participation have a radicalizing effect. And they also have an inspiring effect. The Battle of Capitol Hill is now a mythology, said Brian Michael Jenkins, terrorism expert and senior advisor to the chairman of think tank RAND Corporation.

Mary McCord, former Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General for National Security, said the climate for insurgency has built up throughout the Trump presidency.

She cited the 2017 white supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. That killed one person, aggressive protests in state buildings by armed protesters speaking out against COVID public health security orders -19 and mass shootings by people motivated by hate.

All of them led to this moment, McCord, now visiting law professor at Georgetown University Law Center, said in an email.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors American extremists, has seen a 55% increase in the number of white nationalist hate groups since 2017.

Among those who participated in the Jan. 6 assault on the United States Capitol were members of the Oath Keepers, who often recruit current and former military, police, or other first responders; the neo-fascist group Proud Boys; the followers of QAnon, who spread strange conspiracy theories; racists and anti-Semites; and others with almost blind devotion to then-President Donald Trump.

Jan.6 was kind of an angry right-wing Woodstock, Jenkins said in an interview. The simple fact that these groups get together, mix, share this anger, display this passion, it’s going to have effects.

But what happens next? Will January 6 be a climax for right-wing extremists or will it lead to further attacks on American democracy?

Right now the movement, if it can be called, appears to be on hold.

Allegedly planned armed protests in all 50 state capitals and Washington last week, against which the FBI issued a nationwide warning, attracted virtually no one. This could indicate that the groups are demoralized, at least temporarily.

Donald Trump is no longer president and his social media reach has been severely curtailed, with Twitter banning it. The extremists gathered in Washington on January 6 because of their fervent belief in Trump’s lies that the presidential election was stolen, and in response to Trump’s tweeted statement that the protest in Washington would be savage.

But now some are clearly angry that Trump has disassociated himself from the very insurgency he stoked. They are upset that he did not come to the rescue of the rioters who were arrested while he was still president and who are still being held and charged.

Online, some people associated with the Proud Boys, who adored Trump, appear to have thrown him out.

No forgiveness for middle-class whites who risked their livelihoods going to war “for Trump,” said a Telegram channel associated with the group after Trump granted many pardons, but none for the insurgents.

Another post on the channel said: I can’t wait to see the GOP completely collapse. From its ashes, a true nationalist movement will be born.

QAnon believers are also shaken after Trump stepped down without assuming their baseless belief that he would defeat a supposed cabal of Satan-worshiping cannibals, including great Democrats, operating a child sex trafficking ring.

Among them is Ron Watkins, who helps run an online QAnon conspiracy theories messaging forum.

We gave it our all. Now we need to hold our heads up high and get back to our lives as best we can, Watkins wrote on Telegram after President Joe Biden was sworn in and Trump flew to Florida.

Jenkins said the next phase for extremist groups and people who saw Trump as a savior could turn into a larger national movement in which factions coordinate and combine their assets.

Or the widespread condemnation of the insurgency could cause the movement to shrink, leaving more determined elements to go it alone and launch attacks.

Jenkins recalled the 1970s, when some anti-Vietnam War activists hardened themselves in the Weather Underground, which launched a bombing campaign. Among the locations targeted were the U.S. Capitol and the Pentagon, but the only people who died were three activists who accidentally blew themselves up.

I think given the events of this year, and especially what we’ve seen over the last couple of months, it puts us in new territory, “Jenkins said.” And you don’t put that back in the box. also easy.

Close Modal Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos