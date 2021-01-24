When it snows across the UK, police ban travel and snowball fights.





A man cycles through heavy snow in Worcester, Worcestershire on Sunday. Photo: PA

Police reminded people to travel only when absolutely essential, and police said they didn’t want to deal with sledding and snowball fights during the Covid-19 blockade.

The yellow warning from the Meteorological Agency is a warning of snow and ice until midnight in most parts of the UK, and snow is already falling in Wales and western countries.

Devon and Somerset, Bristol, and Bath all saw heavy snowfall in Gloucestershire and Wiltshire.

There have been reports of’thunder snow’ triggering a thunder car alarm minutes before snowfall in some areas of Hampshire on a Sunday morning.

Gloucestershire police described the M5 as resembling a scene from Star Wars and warned people not to go to Clive Hill, outside Cheltenham, where motorists were stranded.

Meanwhile, Captain Louis McCoy tweeted from Swindon. For everyone’s reference, I don’t want to deal with sledding and snowball fights. There is still a closure. Think about it and don’t be tempted.

Naturally, if you have to go out looking for necessities, drive safely. Also for reference to everyone, I don’t want to deal with sledding and snowball fights. It is still closed. Think about it and don’t be tempted.

— Insp Louis McCoy (@WiltspoliceLM) January 24, 2021

The horse races of Hereford and Thurles were also abandoned due to heavy snowfall, despite using frost cover overnight.

Warnings of dangerous road conditions are in effect throughout most of Wales, northwest Scotland, southern England and Northern Ireland.

Salisbury was covered with thick snow. Photo: There was a winter landscape with frozen fields in Binge at LBC Oxford. Photo: Liz Cook A fox was also seen enjoying the snow in Oxford. Photo: Liz Cook Birmingham City Center was also covered in snow on a Sunday morning. Photo: LBC

Traffic Wales says driving conditions are poor with visible images of the highway on both sides of the M4 in South Wales.

At Telford’s Ironbridge, which was flooded earlier this week, all roads were closed “due to the amount of ice under the snow in the flooded area.” People were told not to go to the area.

IRONBRIDGE ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE-January 24, 2021

Our team is checking Ironbridge’s road conditions.

In flooded areas, there is a lot of ice under the snow, so we will close all roads for the time being.

Do not travel to the area. pic.twitter.com/Oextwtq5XU

— Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) January 24, 2021

Across Midland and Wales, the Meteorological Agency has said there is a potential power outage and that some rural communities could be cut off.

Forecasters say they expect the cold weather to continue across the UK through Tuesday.

Meteorological forecaster Steve Willington said: Storm Christoph’s exit, which drove heavy rains into the British central band, established a cooler air flow in Iceland and the Arctic. And this is a mix of winter hazards across the UK.

In clearer conditions, the ice will be dangerous overnight, and snow will drop a fairly wide 1-3 cm waterfall across the highlands of central England, especially the Cotswolds and East Midlands on Sundays. However, snow outside this area is also a potential danger.

Met Office weather alerts are enforced nationwide on Sundays. Photo: Met Office

While many people trapped indoors during the closure will see eye contact, some areas already damaged by storm Christoph are concerned that more flooding may occur next week.

Forecaster Chris Tubbs added that from Tuesday there could be more rain in the UK. As certainty increases as to which areas are potentially most likely to be affected by heavy rain, additional warnings may need to be issued, especially if there is a possibility of rainfall coming next week. Adds this week’s impact.

As of Sunday morning, there were 62 flood warnings. Action should be taken as soon as flooding is expected, especially along the rivers Ouse, Severn and Trent.

The Environment Agency has warned that river water levels remain exceptionally high across the UK and that 500 properties have already been flooded so far.

Preliminary figures show that Honister in Cumbria received 123.8 mm of rain on Tuesday, a new daily rainfall record for this winter.

The figures also show that parts of Cleveland, North Yorkshire, received more rainfall than the average in January in just 48 hours.

Dan Bond, Environment Agency’s flood duty manager, said: Additional rain on Tuesday could potentially flood land and roads locally in parts of northwest England.

We urge people to stay away from swollen rivers and not drive in floods. It’s often deeper than it looks, and just 30 cm of running water is enough to make a car float.







