How Institutional Racism Affects U.S. Gross Domestic Product

Gross domestic product (or GDP) is the market value of all finished or finished goods and services produced within a country’s borders during a given period. GDP is an indicator of the economic health of a country, calculated by adding personal consumption, private investment, government spending, and net exports.

The relationship between GDP and the participation rate of women

The participation rate reflects the share of adults who are working or seeking employment and is a vital component of economic production. Thus, increasing the participation of women and men in the labor market increases production, the percentage of working women increases the GDP per capita.

President Biden has said he intends to work with Congress to pass a coronavirus relief program that would include sending $ 1,400 in checks to millions of Americans. According to Biden’s proposal, a direct payment of $ 1,400 would be part of a $ 1.9 trillion economic stimulus package. Some argue that payments should not go to all Americans, but “only to those who need the money the most.” Based on how the current participation rate is calculated, it is difficult to determine who really “those” are.

“The official unemployment rate may understate the economic devastation because it only counts potential workers who are temporarily laid off or who have looked for work in the past four weeks. But in theory, if everyone in need received the necessary funds, they could pay their bills and debts and increase their consumption, thus boosting the national economy, ”says Kristen E. Broady, Ph.D., director. Policy Officer for The Hamilton Project and Research Fellow in Economic Studies at the Brookings Institution.

According to The Hamilton Project, there has never been a drop in GDP as severe as that caused by the current recession of 2020. In December 2020, not only did the US workforce lose 140,000 jobs, but women lost their jobs. lost 156,000 net jobs, while men gained 16,000 net. What is more interesting, the decline of women – especially black and Latin professionals – will hurt the US economy.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in December, the unemployment rate for black and Hispanic professional women was 7.7% and 8.8%, respectively. Compare these percentages to the unemployment rate for white professional women, which was 5.3%.

The “great” fear: history repeats itself

Arguably, if these marginalized groups were better educated and financially literate, they could have avoided exiting the workforce by borrowing from home equity or dipping into personal savings to cover childcare costs. and other unforeseen costs. After all, just before the 2020 recession, the purchasing power of blacks and Hispanics was on the rise. Case in point: The number of black single mothers earning over $ 75,000 increased 106% (compared to the growth of white single mothers at 76%).

But the answer is not that simple. These communities historically face savings and net worth challenges, particularly after a national recession. For example, the Great Recession of 2007-2009 disproportionately affected black households, who were more likely to have received subprime mortgages from banks. A subprime mortgage carries a higher interest rate than a prime rate mortgage. This institutionally racist practice contributed to the foreclosure of about 30% of homes from black and Hispanic borrowers (compared to 11% of homes from white people).

“It’s not about financial literacy,” Broady explains, “but about racism and the ability to get an education without being criminalized, to go to college and get a job that pays a living wage, equal pay (especially compared to white men). “

A Prudential study also reported that the median household savings for blacks was equivalent to $ 40,000. That figure is far lower than the median average household savings for the general population, which Prudential found at $ 97,000. After the Great Recession, the wealth of black and Hispanic families continued to decline by an additional 20%, while the wealth of white families remained largely unchanged.

Our country’s GDP, the decline of black and Latin women in the workforce, and the net worth of these marginalized groups are all linked. To avoid the long term effects of the Great Recession, America must tackle its current problem. The same policies and practices that encourage institutional racism not only exacerbate the gap between the general population and black and Latin professionals, they hinder the development of the economy of our entire nation.

