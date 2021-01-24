UK Vaccine Advisor Says Delays in Secondary Covid Vaccination Will Save Lives | politics





A representative of the UK’s Vaccine Advisory Board defended the decision to postpone secondary vaccinations to people, as health secretary Matt Hancock warned that lifting restrictions was a long way.

Professor Anthony Harnden of the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Vaccinations (JCVI) suggested that a small Israeli study of people over the age of 60 suggested that primary vaccination had a protective effect of 33% after coronavirus.

JCVI has suggested that dosages should be given at 12-week intervals to provide some protection to the maximum number of people while supply is limited. Pfizer, which manufactures one of the vaccines administered in the UK and is also a supplier of vaccines in Israel, said it only tested the full efficacy of the vaccine when given two doses at intervals of up to 21 days.

Meanwhile, ministers are preparing to announce strong new border measures to stop new strains of the coronavirus abroad that support the development of UK vaccination programs. Reports suggest that not all travelers may require quarantine at government facilities.

Israeli Health Minister Uly Edelstein said there was debate within his ministry over delaying the second dose at the BBC Ones Andrew Mashaw. To be honest, I had a discussion in the ministry. And we decided to follow Pfizer’s instructions. There were different opinions about it in Israel as well. However, there is little information at that stage, so we decided to follow the instructions we received from Pfizer.

We are just at the beginning. [vaccination] Exercise. We see cases of people who still get coronavirus after receiving the first vaccination. At the same time, it is very difficult to say at this stage, since there are encouraging signs of less serious diseases, and fewer people are hospitalized after the first dose. We hope to get better information in the near future.

Edelstein said his country would be vaccinated in a very large number, probably 80%, before the country thought it had livestock immunity and the restrictions would be lifted.

JCVI’s Vice Chairman Harnden said the committee is reviewing Israeli data in detail, but the picture is not clear.

In an interview with Sky Newss Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Harnden concluded that for the Pfizer vaccine, there is no real evidence that a second dose gave you substantially longer and better protection. Believe it can be delayed.

He said that the longer you leave the second dose on the Oxford vaccine, the better protection you will get.

He added: Israeli data is preliminary. Of course, this includes PCR tests, both in the absence of symptoms and in the presence of symptoms. They haven’t followed up for more than 3 weeks and it’s not clear what statistical method they used.

Harnden said the committee still believes that delays in secondary vaccination will save many lives nationwide, and the UK says hospital admissions and deaths will begin to decline weeks after the first four priority groups received primary vaccination.

Hancock repeated that he had high confidence that delaying the second dose would save more lives. In situations of limited supply, you need to ensure that as many people as possible get as much protection as possible as soon as possible.

Three-quarters of the UK’s population over 80 have been vaccinated, the Health Minister announced.

He told Ridge that it is a long and long way for the government to lift restrictions on coronavirus containment in the UK. And he refused to return students to class until Easter. We have to look at the data, we have to look at the impact of vaccination programs, he said.

The government expects to meet on Monday to discuss new border measures, as fears of the spread of the new variant grow. Hancock said that there are 77 known cases of South African strain in the UK, all of which are related to travel, and that there are nine that are related to one of the Brazilian variants.

The new variant I’m really worried about wasn’t found. He told Sky News. Since there are no genome sequencing services in the country, there will be other places that are simply not chosen.

British lockdown lifts a long and long way, video by Matt Hancock

Shadow Foreign Minister Lisa Nandy said the Labor Party has been putting pressure on the government to take stronger action at the border since last spring.

She said: Scientists say the various countries where these strains occur simply do not have the ability to map what is going on. So, not only countries that have identified strains of the virus that we should be aware of, it is the strains that appear globally that are actually likely to be discovered, even if they have not.

On Monday we got this delayed announcement but it was delayed again. We fully expect the government to take stricter quarantine measures, we expect to implement appropriate testing strategies, and we expect to begin inspections of those under quarantine.

