Why the United States is wrong to designate the Houthis as terrorists | Houthis News





On January 10, then-US Secretary of State Pompeo announced that the Trump administration was naming Ansar Allah, the de facto Houthi-led government in northern Yemen, as a terrorist entity. [it] responsible for his terrorist acts. As most commentators have pointed out, this designation would significantly worsen the already dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, making it extremely difficult to provide much-needed aid to the country and jeopardize the prospects for a peaceful resolution of the war.

The unprincipled politicization of the terrorism designation of the Americas and its selective use as a tool of war against political opponents is also damaging, but rarely noted. This undermines any credibility the United States might retain in a factual and impartial designation of terrorist actors around the world. It also exposes the United States as a belligerent actor who has knowingly harmed the Yemeni people for the past six years.

There is no doubt that since the start of the Saudi-UAE-led war against Yemen in March 2015, all parties to the conflict and there are now many have carried out heinous attacks on civilians. in violation of the laws of war. The facts about Ansar Allah’s abuses are well documented, including indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas, obstruction of food and medical aid, and the use of child soldiers.

The war crimes committed by the Saudi-UAE-led coalition are even more catastrophic, in terms of scale, gravity and frequency. These include willful and indiscriminate attacks that have terrorized Yemeni civilians, including repeated attacks on children, killing more than 112,000.

In 2016, coalition airstrikes were responsible for two-thirds of civilian deaths. The coalition has carried out widespread and systematic attacks on Yemeni hospitals, medical clinics, schools, universities, factories, weddings, funerals and residential areas using bombs provided by the United States.

The damage caused by the coalitions in Yemen has been greatly compounded by its unprecedented land, air and sea blockade on the country, making it extremely difficult, if not often impossible, to import food, medicine and fuel into the country and contributing to a record famine. , malnutrition and disease. The recklessness and cruelty of Saudi and Emirati conduct in this war has led to countless denunciations from the United Nations and governments around the world, despite the endless bullying, threats and corruption from Riyadh and ‘Abu Dhabi.

The participation of the United States in this war as a party to the conflict, providing intelligence, targeting support and supplies, in addition to billions of dollars in weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and its contribution to the unnecessary devastation in Yemen has faced serious challenges and even concerns over the responsibility for war crimes.

In 2018, more than two dozen Obama administration officials signed a letter urging an end to US involvement in the Yemen war, an unprecedented public mea culpa for a green light and support for the war effort. The US Congress has also weighed in, passing a number of resolutions demanding an end to the US role in this war and ongoing arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which were saved by the vetoes of former President Donald Trump.

It remains to be seen whether President Joe Biden, whose staff is filled with many signatories to the letter from Yemen, including Antony Blinken, Wendy Sherman and Jake Sullivan, will keep his own promise to end arms sales to the Saudi Arabia and the United States’ involvement in the Yemen War.

Frustrated by their inability to defeat Ansar Allah, despite spending billions to bomb Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have consistently pressured the US State Department to designate the group as terrorist in order to trigger severe sanctions against the country. Like the economic sanctions and terrorist designations applied to Iran, Venezuela and Cuba and their entities, the designation of Ansar Allah by state departments has nothing to do with an impartial assessment of facts on the ground or the rationale for such a policy.

Instead, it has been deployed as an economic tool of war against international nemeses in the hope that they will meet American demands and relinquish power. Each of these targeted governments remains in power, while the sanctions against them have affected only ordinary people who have little or no say in what their governments do or do not do.

Arguing against Ansar Allah’s terrorist designation purely for humanitarian reasons or for their negative impact on future peace negotiations, as some progressive groups have done, is too narrow and avoids tackling a different consequence but everything also harmful. When the United States chooses to designate one side of an armed conflict as a terrorist, in this case Ansar Allah, while ignoring but supporting the even more egregious terrorist attacks on the other, our government undermines any credibility that the designation can have and diminish its own international reputation.

Ansar Allah’s terrorist designation and related sanctions deserve condemnation not only because of the harm and suffering they will cause to the Yemeni people, but because they manipulate and distort the original purpose and intention of ‘such labeling. Arguing only about the extent of the suffering caused by these designations is a distraction that opens a tangential debate over whether the suffering is as severe as it is claimed, or who is really to blame for the suffering resulting from the sanctions. or government.

Arguments against any designation of terrorism should center on the extensive misuse of sanctions and designations of terrorism in Washington as an undeclared tool of war. Failure to confront the policies and laws that allow the United States to sanction, starve and harm people around the world as it does in 39 countries around the world causes us to continually discuss the merits particular sanctions in one place, then another, then another. .

President Biden has the responsibility to radically reform the legislation that empowers one administration after another to inflict economic damage on people around the world. Ending the interminable wars in the Americas should not only mean withdrawing troops, but also putting an end to the misuse of terrorist designations and the destructive economic sanctions that flow from them.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras.

