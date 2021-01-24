Pandemic One Year: Coronavirus Kills 100,000 in UK | Corona virus





Starting 2020: an ominous warning

The World Health Organization is beginning to track the disease we now call Corona 19. On January 14, we discover the first case in Thailand outside of China. There is a possibility of human-to-human transmission, and on January 30 the WHO warns that the highest level of alert that WHO can issue is a public health emergency of international concern.

January 2020: UK first case confirmed

The first confirmed case in the UK was found in late January when two Chinese people fell ill at a hotel in York. A week later, a British businessman from Brighton is diagnosed with the virus in Singapore. The case was later linked to five other people in England. Covid-19 has arrived.

March 2020: Elderly patients die

On March 5th, UK Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty reported that an elderly patient died after testing positive for Covid-19, contracted in the UK. At the time, this was considered the first Covid death in England. Follow-up studies suggest that some deaths may have already occurred.

Boris Johnson at the Downing Street briefing. Photo: Andrew Parsons / 10 Downing Street / EPALockdown 1: Is it too late?

On March 23, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a national blockade for COVID-19 containment, as scientists for days resisted pressure to take action. Subsequent analyzes show that if a blockade had been put in place a week ago, it would have saved the lives of 21,000 people later lost from the disease.

A member of the intensive care team treats Covid-19 patients at the Craigavon ​​Regional Hospital in Co Armagh, Northern Ireland. Photo: Niall Carson / PAMay: Increasing death toll

On May 5, the UK, beating Italy, reported that there were more than 32,000 official deaths from Corona 19 in Europe. This figure also ranks second in the world after the United States.

July: (some) return to normal

On July 17, Johnson announced plans to normalize the country by November. Actions included the resumption of bowling alleys, ice skating rinks and casinos. Resume indoor performances; Steering large gatherings in places such as sports arenas; Wedding receptions are allowed for up to 30 people.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak put a sticker to help out eating out at his business counter on the Isle of Butte, Scotland in August. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell / PA Economics: Backward Effects of the Sunaks Plan

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has started eating out to help with plans to support food discounts at participating restaurants. Follow-up studies by Warwick University scholars show that the plan is closely tied to the increase in Covid cases over the summer.

September: fire tests with increasing cases

On September 17th, with Covid cases starting to increase sharply every week, test tsar Baroness Dido Harding admits that the demand for tests is significantly exceeding capacity, but strongly refutes the suggestion that the system has failed.

Firebreaks: Stop Spreading Call Denied

In September, the government’s scientific adviser, the Sage Council, recommends imposing a short circuit breaker blockade on the UK in time for the semi-annual holiday to prevent the continued spread of Covid. This idea was rejected by the government.

NHS pharmacy technicians at Royal Free Hospital in London simulate Pfizer vaccine preparation prior to launch. Photo: Yui Mok / PAN November: Scientists did it.

Pfizer and AstraZeneca announced in November that a phase 3 trial of the Covid vaccine showed results that both versions provide strong protection against the virus. Scientists did it, Johnson later told a Downing Street press conference.

Christmas: congratulations… and a new blockade

The government allows furniture to be mixed at Christmas, despite an increasing number of cases and new strains being discovered. As the number of Covid incidents surges, a new country lockdown is imposed after Christmas.

A Christmas tree illuminates the quiet Covent Garden in central London. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA January 2021: UK’s grim milestone

The UK’s official Covid death toll is more than 97,000, the number of deaths per day is growing by more than 1,000, and the grim milestone of more than 100,000 deaths is expected to be one of the world’s worst deaths later this month.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos