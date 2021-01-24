CDC reviews new data suggesting that coronavirus strains identified in the UK may be more lethal





CDC officials told CNN that using the scientific name of the strain first discovered in the UK in November, “the CDC has contacted UK officials and is reviewing new mortality data related to variant B.1.1.7.”

There is a “realistic possibility” that the new strain is likely to have a higher mortality rate than other strains, according to a British report released Friday. While the data are not conclusive, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “There is some evidence that the new strain may be associated with a higher mortality rate.” CDC modeling shows that this new strain, which appears to be particularly rapidly spreading, could become the dominant strain in the United States by March. According to the CDC, so far only 195 cases of the new variant have been discovered in the United States, but public health officials believe more cases are not being found. The CDC says cases have been found in 22 states, with California and Florida detecting particularly high numbers.

Studies to date have shown that the current vaccine will protect against new strains, and wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand hygiene are important to controlling the spread of the virus.

Epidemiologist and member of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus transition team, Michael Osterholm, has reviewed the UK report and other unpublished data and said he is “convinced” that the new variant is more lethal.

“Data is growing and some cannot be shared,” said Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, which suggests that B.1.1.7 causes more serious illnesses and increases deaths. It definitely supports it.” At the University of Minnesota. “Already we know that this variant has increased transmission. So this is even worse news.”

CDC advisors said it would be ideal if US doctors could identify and see patients with new strain rates compared to patients infected with other strains.

But Dr William Schaffner, an epidemic expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said this could be difficult because genome sequencing, the laboratory work required to discover new strains, is not very powerful in the United States.

“The current ability to determine whether or not your particular patient has this new strain is very limited, reinforcing the idea that other countries have far more abilities than we do,” said Schaffner, CDC Advisory Board Member. Vaccination practices.

The UK has some of the most powerful genome sequencing programs in the world. Their report provides details on several studies comparing the severity of new strains with previous strains.

Patrick Vallance, chief scientific adviser in the UK, citing the mortality data, added that the evidence is not yet strong and the data are uncertain.

“If you take men in their 60s, the average risk is that 1,000 infected people, unfortunately, are expected to kill about 10 people from the virus. With the new variant, 1,000 people are expected to kill about 13 or 14 people. It’s possible.

“It’s kind of a change for that kind of age group. It’s increased from 10 out of 1,000 to 13 or 14. You can also see a similar increase in risk at other ages,” he added. .

The analyzes cited in the UK report include analyzes conducted by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Imperial College London, University of Exeter and Public Health England.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos