Hundreds of people were arrested on illegal raves in eastern London as police fined 15,600 | UK news





Dozens have been fined after police arrested 300 people at an illegal rave in northeast London.

Police raided an unlicensed music event on a railroad arch on Nursery Road in Hackney around 1:30 am on Sunday.

The organizers locked the door from the inside and escaped when dozens of people attending the scale fence forced the police to go inside.

Image: Police entering a space used for illegal raves

It detained a total of 78 people for violations of COVID rules attending illegal rally and issued a fixed fine of 200 pounds notice.

The fine is a total of £15,600.

Chief Superintendent Roy Smith said: “The executives were forced to put their health at risk to deal with enormous selfish people crammed into confined spaces, which provided an ideal opportunity for this deadly virus to spread. .

“Our frontline officers continue to monitor this public health crisis with compassion and expertise, but it is completely unacceptable that they face such unnecessary dangers for themselves and their families as well.”

This came after police criticized party attendees for making “incredibly selfish” decisions during the coronavirus containment.

Image: Police break into space used for illegal raves

Michael Walsh, Superintendent of the Met’s Central West Basic Command Unit, spoke after a series of late-night parties in Kensington and Chelsea’s London Borough.

On Sunday, January 17th, police found more than 200 people at an illegal rally in Knightsbridge.

When told to go home, the attendees became hostile and pushed past police officers to avoid fines, the police said.

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

On Sunday, January 17th, police were summoned to an illegal rally in western London.

Two police officers were injured, about 30 fixed fine notices were issued, and a three-month closure order is being prepared for facilities that were fined for violating previous COVID regulations.

On Saturday, January 16, more than 30 people were found socializing at a location in Ladbroke Grove in western London, police said.

The owner of the place is considering a notice of a fixed fine equal to £10,000, and those present are instructed to return home.

An illegal rally took place last month at Knightsbridge’s commercial property, which closed the venue for three months following a previous violation of the COVID law.

Image: Police say some people make selfish decisions

Superintendent Michael Walsh of the Met’s Central West Basic Command Unit said the case “shows a delicate violation of the COVID bill and could potentially put several people at risk of getting or spreading the virus.”

He added: “Attending or organizing such a party at this critical time is an incredibly selfish decision and we will continue to take action against those who break the rules.

“Our police officers continue to work incredibly hard to uphold the COVID legislation to keep people safe. Most of the violations were resolved without accidents, but the fact that some individuals simply chose to assault the officers in their role is that Deeply saddens the collective battle against this deadly virus.

“We will never tolerate assaults against police officers. Anyone who hurts an emergency worker will have the full power of the law.”

