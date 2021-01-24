More employers sign up for expedited tests to protect their workforce.





Expanding the test reveals more positive cases, allowing key workers to protect critical services without unknowingly transmitting the virus. Organizations registered for workplace testing already include Royal Mail, Tate & Lyle Sugars, Primula, Moy Park, Octopus Energy, Apetito, and DVLA. .

Businesses and public sector agencies are participating in government plans to test workers who are symptom-free and unable to work from home.

About 1 in 3 people who get coronavirus have no symptoms and can spread the virus without their knowledge. To prevent the spread of the virus, the government is providing millions of rapid test kits through community testing proposals by NHS and nursing home staff, primary care workers, schools, universities, and all 314 local authorities in the UK.

To support these national efforts, government departments have partnered with NHS Test and Trace to establish corporate and public sector organizations that implement rapid testing within the public sector, including operations, including organizations operating in the food, manufacturing, energy and retail sectors. Are supported. Center, transport network and military. To date, about 734,600 lateral flow tests have been distributed to the public and private sectors, helping workers who need to leave work during the blockade to continue to do so, while quickly identifying people who can carry the virus.

Rapid testing in the workplace using lateral flow testing aims to protect those at the highest risk and provide important information to help inform further releases of rapid testing technology in the future. Organizations enrolled in rectal testing already include Royal Mail, Tate & Lyle Sugars, Primula, Moy Park, Octopus Energy, Apetito, and DVLA.

In addition to expanding employer-led testing, target community testing is currently being conducted at all local authorities in the UK, and local authorities are encouraging testing for people who are unable to work from home. Currently, 156 local authorities are implementing community testing programs, and more than 7 million test kits have been delivered to participating local authorities.

Local authorities will decide how to use the trial, giving priority to those who cannot work at home during the state blockade. For example, this may include use for council workers, bin collectors, or shop workers.

As part of community testing, including Essex, Milton Keynes, Brent and Darlington, rapid asymptomatic testing programs for workers are in progress in several areas.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said:

About 1 in 3 people show no symptoms, so testing people who do not have symptoms is essential to breaking the chain of transmission.

By providing quick testing at work, we are currently providing additional peace of mind for those who are unable to work from home during the closure period.

The lateral flow test has already had great success in finding positive examples that we couldn’t find any other way, and we encourage employers and workers to accept this offer to protect essential services and businesses.

The lateral flow test used by the UK government is rigorously evaluated by the country’s leading scientists. The test is effective in detecting cases with high levels of the virus to find infectious individuals that show no symptoms and are most likely to transmit the disease.

It also applies to primary care including general care, community pharmacies, dentistry and optometry. In addition, tests have been provided to independent sector providers and community interest companies providing NHS care, with approximately 17 million tests approved, of which 7.5 million have already been distributed.

A lateral flow test is provided for all NHS patients dealing with acute, mental health, ambulance and community trust staff so they can test themselves at home twice a week. To date, more than 25 million tests have been deployed.

More than 21 million PCR swab test kits and 16 million LFDs were sent to nursing homes to screen all residents and asymptomatic staff.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said:

Keeping workers safe is absolutely important, and companies have worked incredibly hard to put the health of their employees and customers first in this difficult time.

I am happy that many companies have the opportunity to quickly test the workplace. Working together to protect the NHS and save lives, we continue to follow COVID security guidelines and recommend more.

Dr Shaun Davis, Global Director of Compliance and Sustainability at Royal Mail, said:

During the epidemic, the health and safety of our customers and employees has been our top priority. We were pleased to be part of a government pilot of rapid COVID-19 testing in the workforce. Lateral flow device testing is ready to add another important tool to inform mass testing strategies for the UK and to keep staff safe. Sheffield’s staff and union supported the pilot tremendously. We can’t be proud of the government playing our part in fighting COVID-19.

DVLA CEO Julie Lennard said:

We are very excited to be part of this important program to help fight viruses. Employee safety is DVLA’s top priority, so participating in this plan is a valuable addition to the changes we’ve already implemented to keep the COVID-19 site secure and reduce the risk of spread. This includes zoning, additional cleaning, a one-way system, Perspex screens, and the addition of a new building to provide more space to the operations staff on site.

Gerald Mason, Senior Vice President of Tate & Lyle Sugars, said:

Mass screening really helped to keep one step ahead of the virus by identifying infected but asymptomatic co-workers. Due to the extremely high levels of the virus in the region, it has been particularly welcomed by factories in East London over the past few weeks. Our colleagues welcomed this because it meant much safer in our workplace and meant our factories were in a better position to continue to feed the country.

Primula Managing Director Paul Lewney said:

We are very happy that Primula has been chosen as a pilot site for lateral flow testing. Our colleagues have been working tirelessly and we are very grateful for their dedication throughout the epidemic so that we can continue our role in feeding the country. By running this mass testing program they can continue working with the knowledge that they are keeping both themselves and their families safe. It’s important to understand more about the virus and do everything we can to control the spread of COVID-19, and it’s an honor that Primula can do that.

Kirsty Wilkins, Head of HR and Performance at Moy Park, said:

We are proud to help stop the spread of the coronavirus by participating in the Department of Health and Human Services (DHSC) rapid screening program.

Safety at Moy Park is a condition and we continue to maintain the highest level of vigilance to prevent viruses from entering our facilities and preventing transmission. Participation in this plan goes hand in hand with stringent safety protocols such as thermal temperature scans, improved cleaning and sanitation schemes, Perspex screens, additional PPE and social distance measurements.

