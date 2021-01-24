U.S. COVID Vaccinations Still Lagging, Health Officials Say | Voice of America





WASHINGTON – The U.S. government’s efforts to vaccinate millions of Americans against the coronavirus pandemic are overdue, new health officials in President Joe Bidens’ administration admitted on Sunday. But they hoped the campaign to fight the virus will improve significantly within three months.

The plane is in a dive and we need to get it back up, Xavier Becerra, Bidens’ choice as chief of health and human services, told CNN the progress of the vaccination.

What we inherited didn’t work, and now we have to make it work, Becerra said.

He said the problems will not be resolved quickly, but that we can do better … we can come back to true normalcy.

Before stepping down last week, President Donald Trump praised his administration’s efforts to fight the pandemic.

Biden has set a goal of administering 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days in office. Last week, he signed orders to speed up production of more doses of two vaccines now approved for use and other medical equipment needed to treat those who have contracted COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by the virus.

This vaccination rate is now roughly on track to be reached, which is estimated to inoculate around 67 million people, some with their initial injection and others with their two needed vaccines. Some critics say the pace should be faster.

Becerra said: Getting 100 million shots in 100 days is extremely important. It’s ambitious, it’s daring, it’s doable. We need to. Bidens chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci told CBS Newss Face the Nation that the number was a floor, not a ceiling.

Dr Rochelle Walensky, the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Fox News’ Sunday program: We need to move faster, but lack of sufficient vaccine supply can prevent that.

Supply will likely be the most limiting constraint, she said. We really hope that after these first 100 days there will be a lot more production.

I hope to get an increase in supply, not stagnation. We don’t have as many doses as we would like, she said. Walensky said she hopes that will change by the end of March.

One of the biggest issues we have right now is that I can’t tell you how many vaccines we have, she said. Walensky said if she couldn’t tell state governors and health officials how much vaccine they would receive, then they couldn’t schedule … they couldn’t figure out how many appointments to make.

People line up at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Paterson, New Jersey on January 21, 2021.

The fact that we don’t know today, five days after starting this administration, and weeks after starting the planning, how much vaccine we have, just gives you an idea of ​​the challenges that the old administration has. Trump left us.

The United States has now recorded 25 million coronavirus infections and more than 417,000 deaths, both more than in any other country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As he signed orders last week to fight the virus, Biden said, “Things will continue to get worse before they get better,” with the death toll in the United States likely to exceed half a million ‘here next month, with tens of thousands of new cases. are recorded daily.

We didn’t get into this mess overnight, and it’s going to take months to change things, ”Biden said.

On Saturday, the United States took a major milestone: 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, a figure the Trump administration was hoping to achieve by the end of last month. But the center for disease control said it was just less than half (49.6%) of the number of doses issued to states to administer.

We don’t know why there is a lag.

Fauci told CNN last week, “What I think we really need to do is we need to go into the trenches” to try to figure out why some states are not giving the doses they have when other states desperately want more. “You have to go to the local area and find out, ‘What’s going on here? What’s wrong? Let’s try to fix it.'”

Dr Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, praised Bidens’ initial actions to tackle the virus in an interview on CBS, while attacking Trump’s effort.

In Trump’s White House, Birx said, I saw the president presenting charts that I never did. Someone inside was creating a parallel set of data and graphs that were shown to the president. ”

She said that last April, when Trump suggested the virus could be treated with a disinfectant, “I wasn’t prepared for this. I didn’t even know what to do then.”

