Cabinet splits on how strict new UK quarantine rules are made





The British government will introduce mandatory quarantine for international arrivals, and ministers have shared on whether it should be imposed on all passengers or only on those arriving from countries with the new corona 19 strain.

Boris Johnson has admitted that tighter border restrictions are needed in response to concerns that the new strain of Corona 19 could spread rapidly from overseas travelers. Travel bans have already been introduced in South Africa and Brazil.

Everyone traveling to the UK must have a current Covid-19 negative test 72 hours before travel and must self-isolate at home for 10 days. The “release test” system allows passengers to depart after 5 days if the coronavirus test result is negative.

The prime minister is likely to agree with the quarantine at the hotel, but a decision has not been made as to whether this is necessary for every arrival or whether it will be country-specific.

Travel industry officials said the government department recently held a meeting with representatives from major hotel chains about how hotels can be used for quarantine arrivals.

All you need is one person with a new mutant strain. If you don’t do it for everyone, it basically becomes meaningless

The Cabinet’s Covid Steering Committee will meet on Tuesday to determine when and how to introduce hotel quarantine, as well as other options to strengthen UK borders, including whether to impose a full ban on all arrivals and departures.

According to government officials, Health Minister Matt Hancock and Interior Minister Priti Patel insist that all arrivals must be quarantined, while Transport Minister Grant Shapps and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak believe they should be more selective.

The final decision will be made by Mr Johnson. “My instinct is that the prime minister does not want to lose the progress we have made with vaccination,” said one cabinet minister. But I don’t think he has yet fully decided whether or not he will have blanket quarantine.”

White Hall officials who participated in the debate said the argument for universal isolation is strong. “We eliminated the travel corridor for this reason. All you need is one person with a new mutant strain. If you don’t do it for everyone, it basically becomes pointless.”

Under this measure, passengers are required to pay for a 10-day hotel stay. The system will not be introduced immediately, but ministers are eager to tackle the threat of more varieties entering the UK.

Hancock warned on Sunday that Britain “must be careful at the border” that “we cannot endanger the progress we have made” in combating the coronavirus.

The introduction of hotel quarantine will have a significant impact on the travel and aviation sectors and will lead to further requests for financial assistance. Paul Charles, chief executive of the travel agency The PC Agency, urged ministers to set a cost for quarantine.

“The government should publish an economic impact report and summarize its exit plan before introducing such a measure,” he said. “This assessment is urgently needed as the damage to the aviation and travel sector can be significant.”

Hancock, meanwhile, admitted that the spread of Covid-19 was “a long way out of low enough” to consider lifting the blockade by Britain. “The goal is to lift the limit as soon as possible. As I said before, we will have a great British summer,” he told the BBC on Sunday.

