United States surpasses 25 million confirmed cases of coronavirus: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin





Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives Thursday for a coronavirus event with President Biden at the White House. Alex Brandon / AP .

Alex Brandon / AP

Almost exactly one year after the detection of the first coronavirus case in the United States, the country has now reached 25 million confirmed infections. As it has been months, the United States remains by far the most coronavirus-riddled country in the world.

Data from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center showed the United States topped the tragic marker on Sunday morning. The actual number of cases, however, is likely much higher: many people are infected but never get tested, so they are not included in the count.

The United States has more than twice as many confirmed cases as the country with the second highest number of cases, India, a country with 10 million cases and a population four times the size.

Nearly 420,000 people in the United States have died from the virus today. This is almost double the number of the second highest country, Brazil, which is approaching 220,000 deaths.

The existence of a more infectious variant of the virus could make matters worse, senior health officials say. The variant has swept across large parts of the UK in recent weeks and was first identified in the US in late December with a case in Colorado.

Although British scientists initially said the new variant is no longer fatal, new data seems to suggest a more disturbing picture.

Americans “must now assume that what circulated dominantly in the UK has some degree of increase in what we call virulence: namely, the power of the virus to cause more damage, including death. “said Dr Anthony Fauci. infectious disease specialist, told CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday.

While former President Donald Trump has repeatedly played down the virus by proclaiming, for example, that it would go away with changing weather conditions, President Biden has focused much of his first week in office on warning of the severity of the virus and by introducing new measures to reduce the pandemic. control. The president pledged 100 million doses of the vaccine in his first 100 days and on Thursday signed 10 executive orders and guidelines that the White House says will bolster testing, vaccinations, supplies and treatment.

Still, experts warn it will be several months before the pandemic is under control, and Biden himself has acknowledged the situation will get worse before it gets better.

“A lot of America is suffering. The virus is increasing. We are 400,000 dead, they are expected to reach well over 600,000,” Biden said Friday. “Families are hungry. People are at risk of eviction. Job losses are on the rise again. We have to act. No matter how you look at it, we have to act.”

