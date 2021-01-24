Mastercard to increase fees for UK purchases in the EU





Mastercard will raise fees by more than five times when British buyers buy from EU-based companies using debit or credit cards, raising MP’s concerns and concerns about higher consumer prices among businesses that rely on online payments. Will bring up.

Mastercard and Visa charge a “exchange” fee on behalf of the bank for all debit or credit card payments using the network. The EU introduced a cap in 2015 after concerns were raised that hidden fees would cost businesses hundreds of millions of euros and increase consumer prices.

However, Mastercard told the trader that payments between the UK and the European Economic Area are now considered “interregional”, so the limit no longer applies to some transactions after Brexit.

MasterCard will charge 1.5% of the transaction value on all online credit card payments from the UK to the EU starting October 15th, which is now up from 0.3%. For debit card payments, the fee will increase from 0.2% to 1.15%. This impression will benefit UK banks and other card issuers rather than MasterCard itself.

This is a matter of opportunism and urges regulators to intervene as an urgent matter.

Consumers face higher costs if the company chooses to pass the fee, which puts a greater burden on buying products from EU-based companies. Since Brexit, the purchase and sale of products between the UK and the EU have been subject to a wide range of tariffs, along with customs duties and VAT.

For example, domestic purchases on Amazon UK are usually made through Luxembourg-based companies. One familiar with the scheme said that e-commerce giants could move where UK stores are located in accordance with card network rules to avoid increasing merchant fees.

“Some people might put this change down on Brexit, but it’s really just greed. Making life easier for traders and maintaining their pre-2021 status fits well with the power of the card system,” said Joel Gladwin, policy director at the Digital Economy Alliance representing UK startups.

“This not only hurts the bottom line of e-commerce startups and subscriptions, which are already under pressure, but also happens at a time when numerous small businesses have switched to online models to survive.

These moves will also affect the services provided by companies with EU-based operations that consumers may not be aware of of international transactions.

Callum Godwin, chief economist at CMSPI, a global payments consulting firm, said industries such as airlines, hotels, car rentals and travel groups will be hitting “everywhere consumers are in the UK and traders are in the EU”. He said it was particularly bad for those industries that were hit by the Covid-19 shutdown and couldn’t afford further losses.

Mastercard handles most credit card transactions in the UK and more and more debit card payments.

Visa, which leads the debit card market, has not announced a fee change, but has not ruled out. A spokesperson said, “If changes to the exchange are appropriate, Visa will aim to provide advance notice to customers so that they can plan ahead.”

Mastercard said the changes were designed to bring exchange rates to the level agreed with the European Commission for all non-EU transactions in 2019.

One EU-based startup serving the UK is “very opportunistic. It is very strictly regulated in the EU. However, there are no similar laws in the UK.”

The Treasury Department declined to comment.

Kevin Hollinrake, chairman of the parliamentary group of all parties on Fair Business Banking, said this move was “surprising.”

“It is plagued by opportunism and urges regulators to intervene in an urgent matter to ensure that financial institutions do not use Brexit as an opportunity to increase the costs that consumers will ultimately face,” he added.

After the introduction of the new rules in 2015, the Commission estimated that traders saved about 1.2 billion euros, with total annual consumer savings savings of between €846 million and €1.9 billion.

The House of Representatives warned that higher exchange fees could be passed on to UK businesses and consumers in 2019.

