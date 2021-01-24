China makes US # 1 destination for foreign investment as coronavirus disrupts global economy





Topline

As the world struggled to contain the coronavirus crisis, foreign direct investment in the United States fell 49% in 2020 while investment in China rose 4%, making China the largest recipient of foreign inflows for the first time, according to a report released Sunday by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

The area of ​​operation of Nantong Port, Jiangsu Province, east China.

China attracted $ 163 billion in new investment from foreign firms in 2020, while the United States fell to second place with $ 134 billion.

The United States and China have had vastly different responses to the pandemic, with the Chinese government instituting strict large-scale lockdown measures in early 2020, while the United States’ response was much less centralized and much less effective. to curb the spread of the virus.

This caused a major shift in the global economy as the United States and other Western countries struggled to contain the pandemic, China returned to work, manufacturing resumed, and as a result, China was the only one. large economy to report economic expansion in 2020.

While the momentum for FDI has shifted to China for several years, the total stock of foreign investment is even larger in the United States, notes the Wall Street Journal.

FDI in India increased by 13% in 2020, while FDI in the European Union fell by two thirds.

The UN expects foreign investment to remain low overall in 2021.

Large number

42%. This is how much foreign direct investment globally fell in 2020, from $ 1.5 trillion in 2019 to $ 859 billion in 2020. Most of this decline occurred in developed countries. , said the UN.

Key context

Despite increasingly icy relations between the United States and China, Western companies continue to devote their resources to the country’s rapidly growing economy. Last month, Goldman Sachs took full ownership of its Chinese joint venture partner. JPMorgan did the same in November. Tesla is ramping up production in China, and early last year PepsiCo spent $ 705 million to buy a Chinese snack brand.

Crucial quote

U.S. and foreign companies will continue to invest in China, as it remains one of the most resilient economies during the global pandemic and the potential for future growth remains stronger than most other major economies, the major economies told Bloomberg. Rhodium Group analyst Adam Lysenko at Bloomberg.

