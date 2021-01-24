Fauci said the UK COVID-19 strain’may cause more damage’, and the US will test the vaccine’s efficacy.





article

During a daily briefing at the White House’s Brady Briefing Room in Washington, DC on January 21, 2021, Anthony Passy, ​​Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks.

Dr. FOX NEWS-Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the UK’s coronavirus strain is more lethal, but what it means to vaccine efficacy is still unknown.

The UK strain has been widely reported as a more contagious coronavirus strain, but experts have warned that this is not a more lethal strain.

Read more at FOXNEWS.COM

Now the new data suggests that the variant is actually more lethal. Fauci discussed it while appearing on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

“When British investigators looked closely at the mortality rate in certain age groups, they found that it increased to 1 per thousand people and 1.3 per 1,000 people in certain groups. That’s a significant increase.” Margaret Brennan.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the new strain was 30 percent more lethal, based on the mortality rate of patients over 65.

The British strain has been found within the United States, and cases have been recorded in 22 states so far.

“We want to see the data firsthand, but we have every reason to believe it,” Fauci said, referring to healthcare professionals in the UK. “We’ll see this and follow it very carefully because these are evolving.”

“We have to assume that what is predominantly prevalent in the UK is what we call toxic, that is, the power of the virus to do more damage, including death, has increased to some extent.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicted that the British strain will become the dominant strain in the United States by March due to its more contagious nature.

So while many are concerned that current vaccination efforts could be futile, Fauci warns that the effect on vaccine efficacy is still unknown. Even if the efficacy is reduced, Fauci believes that the effect will be negligible.

“If we look at the effects of the chain, this lineage, a British lineage in at least 20 states in the United States, seems like vaccine-derived antibodies continue to protect against mutant strains,” Fauci explained. “It’s a very minor reduction, but the efficacious cushion is too big to have a negative impact.”

Instead, Fauci emphasized the importance of continuing immunization to as many people as possible, arguing that once more people are vaccinated, it will help prevent further mutations in the virus from taking root.

In addition, Fauci has urged more investment in “genetic surveillance,” which will help officials determine whether and when new coronavirus strains will enter the United States.

South African strains have raised some concerns as they have been shown to reduce the efficacy of some antibody treatments.

To date, no cases of South African variants have been found in the United States.

Check for updates on FOXNEWS.COM

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos