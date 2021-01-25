Covid-19 deaths drop to less than 1,000 daily with UK recording 30,004 new infections





The UK recorded an additional 610 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, with an increase of 30,004 positive cases.

While the total number of deaths since the epidemic began has reached 97,939, the UK’s weekend and Monday death statistics tend to be lower due to reporting delays.

Separate figures published by the UK statistical agency where Covid-19 was mentioned in the death certificate, as well as additional data on recent deaths, show that there are currently 114,000 Covid-19-related deaths in the UK.

The latest government data also shows an increase in 30,004 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 3,647,463.

It came after Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that the government could lift the restrictions on coronavirus containment in the UK is a long, long way.

Hancock said the number of cases was incredibly high and the NHS is still under strong pressure.

There is early evidence that the case was starting to halt due to the lockdown, but since the incident rate was incredibly high, we told Sky Newss Sophy Ridge on the Sunday program that it was a long and long way to get low enough.

You can see the pressure on the NHS every day.

Matt Hancock said he hopes the Covid hit school can open again until Easter.

Recent government statistics show that the number of people receiving the first vaccination across the UK has exceeded 5.8 million, with a record of 478,248 in one day.

In The Sunday Telegraph, Professor Van-Tam said it is not yet known whether those who received the jab were still able to transmit the virus to others, even though they were protected from getting sick on their own.

Changing behavior could still spread the virus, increase the number of cases and endanger others who need the vaccine, he said.

(

Health and social workers await at a rest stop after getting vaccinated against the coronavirus at NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow.

/ PA)

An additional 14 people died of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland. There have been 13 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed an additional 433 positive cases of the virus on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,195 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Scotland on Sunday, with a test positive rate of 7.4%.

A small number is expected over the weekend as the registry office is closed, but it has been reported that one more person who tested positive has died.

relation

The total number of deaths by daily measurement is 5,705.

The Scottish government said 404,038 people received the first coronavirus vaccine, an increase of 23,371 from the previous day.

A total of 5,383 people received the second dose.

