MPs Call for UK Covid Support for Self-Employed Excluding 3 Million





A group of inter-party lawmakers is calling on the Treasury for a new proposal that will help up to 3 million people excluded from the UK government’s coronavirus aid package.

Plans have been developed to help those who are not eligible for epidemic-related assistance due to the niche that supports the entire political party with more than 260 legislators. Many of these people are experiencing extreme difficulties.

Millions of people have been unable to claim subsidies under the Self-Employment Income Assistance Scheme (SEISS). These include company directors, people who didn’t file their 2018-19 tax returns because they just started working on their own when the epidemic hit, or people who made more than £50,000, less than half of their self-employed income.

The group’s offer will either make the previously excluded self-employed group eligible for the next SEISS round (based on the period specified in the March 3rd budget), or provide a one-time grant of £7500 to long-term self-employed persons. -£3,500 for hired or new entrants. Company directors can receive a one-time subsidy of £7,500 or claim under another system proposed by professional organizations, the “Director Income Assistance Scheme”. This broadly reflects SEISS.

“[The government] We have promised to support people across the United States, but ten months later, millions of people are still waiting for the first signal of assistance,” said Jamie Stone, Liberal Democratic Party Member and APPG Chair.

He urged the Treasury Department to consider the proposal, and the group’s lawmakers said they preferred it “because it’s simple, anti-fraud, and quick to manage.”

The plan was sent to the Treasury, indicating that they are willing to meet with APPG members for further discussion. A spokesman for the Ministry of Finance confirmed that the proposal is under consideration.

Anyone who was previously able to claim a Covid-19 assistance grant as per the plan or who was fined for violating Covid restrictions will be excluded from receiving the fund. Only company directors who are “someone in critical control”, have been trading for the past three years, have been affected by the epidemic, and expected a trading profit of less than £50,000 in 2020-21 will be eligible.

Tax expert Rebecca Seeley Harris, senior advisor to the former Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) who developed the proposed plan, argued that the plan was viable. “They have no real reason not to do something about this,” she said.

The Treasury Secretary has repeatedly said he wants to expand support to those who, in principle, missed during the coronavirus crisis. However, they point out that it is very difficult to come up with actionable plans that capture the right people without taking the high risk of fraudulent claims.

On Wednesday, the Treasury Selection Committee held a hearing with tax experts about the gap in Covid-assisted measures. Caroline Miskin of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales told MP that the proposed director’s income support plan is “higher risk” than the existing SEISS. Because it relies more on applicants’ self-declaration.

She added that plans already in place in Scotland and Wales to help those who missed the support would be difficult to expand due to the resources needed to verify the evidence provided by the claimant.

However, she and others who provide evidence to the commission have agreed that there is no real reason for the Treasury to not include more newly self-employed persons in the next SEISS grant, taking into account the tax returns currently being filed in 2019-20.

They also pointed out that ministers could change SEISS’ terms to include those who earn less than 50% of their self-employed income, or include instead of completely excluding payments for those with transactional profits of £50,000 or more.

Esther McVey, a Conservative Congressman and former secretary of APPG co-chair, urged the Treasury Department to take action. “We are talking about providing critical support to the 3 million people who have made the leap to run their business in any way.

“Abandoning this group conveys the message that the UK is giving up on entrepreneurs who see the gap in the marketplace to create wealth and jobs for the country.”

