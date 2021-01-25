UK to start global climate adaptation efforts with partner countries





File photo: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a coronavirus press conference held at 10 Downing Street in London, UK on January 22, 2021. Leon Neal / File Photo

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that Britain will work with Egypt, Bangladesh, Malawi, Saint Lucia and the Netherlands to help communities around the world who are threatened by climate change adapt and become resilient.

Early warning systems for storms and investments in flood drains and drought-resistant crops could be part of the action promoted by the new Adaptation Action Coalition, Johnsons Downing Street office says.

It is undeniable that climate change is already on us and is already destroying lives and economies. We need to adapt to a changing climate and we should do it now, Johnson will say at the Climate Adaptation Summit hosted by the Netherlands.

The UK is taking the presidency this year in a turn of the G7 developed countries group, and Johnson says it will prioritize the need for a resilient economy within that framework.

In addition, the UK will host COP26, an international UN summit on climate change in Glasgow, Scotland in November. The summit was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Johnsons office said the new coalition on adaptation will utilize groups of scientists, businesses and civil society to share knowledge and best practices for regional, regional and global solutions to address climate change.

Report by Estelle Shirbon; Edited by David Evans

