Historian discusses the politics that shape U.S. history in schoolsExBulletin





NPR’s Michel Martin talks to historian Hasan Kwame Jeffries about how American schoolchildren learn American history.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

One of President Biden’s first steps in office last week was to issue an executive order dissolving the 1776 Commission. It is a body created last year by then-President Trump to promote what he has. called Patriotic Education in American Schools. In setting up the commission, Trump denounced initiatives, such as the New York Times 1619 Project, that put slavery and the experiences of black Americans at the center of American historical narratives. Trump said such initiatives, quote, “have taught students to hate their own country,” without quote. He also claimed that last year’s wave of protests against racism and police violence were actually the result of decades of what he called left-wing indoctrination in schools. Now, Biden has dissolved the commission, which has sparked a wave of condemnation from the conservative and right-wing media. But it got us wanting to spend some time on the larger question that the whole episode invites, namely, how to teach American history to students in school?

We called Hasan Kwame Jeffries for this. He is an associate professor of history at Ohio State University. He also has an online TED talk titled Why We Must Confront the Painful Parts of US History. Jeffries says part of the backlash against the fullest version of the story, including the painful parts, is promoting a version of the story that justifies marginalizing people for political gain.

HASAN KWAME JEFFRIES: The 1619 Project and just the emphasis on the centrality of white supremacist justified slavery at the origin and evolution of this nation opposes this myth of a kind of perpetual progress and to this notion of American exceptionalism, and there may have been some problems in the past, but we always get over them and say no, we’re not a perfect union. We may be trying to get there, but we’ve done a lot to prevent ourselves from even getting there. And so I think it’s just as much about a kind of history of the past as it is about the politics of the present and how the politics of the present can use this kind of fabricated history of the past to justify actions. which continue to be perpetuated. inequality.

MARTIN: And Trump’s 1776 Commission was part, I think, of a larger attack on things like diversity and inclusion and anti-racism training, that a number, you know, of societies and institutions began to embrace, and also to push back, narratives. that raise the stories of Native Americans and other non-white immigrants. And, you know, the general argument seems to be that, like we said at the beginning, it makes people ashamed of the country instead of making them proud of the country. And the argument is that the purpose of education is to make people proud of the country.

And I also have to say that – there is a larger argument that you often hear from white parents – in fact, there is a story about this recently – that it makes their kids feel bad for being white. And I’m just wondering, you know, what’s your take on that? Is this something that you have observed throughout your career doing the work you do? Or is it, in your opinion, a relatively recent phenomenon in response to political moments?

JEFFRIES: Well, sure, we’ve always had this version of some kind of pseudo-patriotic story, creating myths to instill in young people, to instill in Americans that kind of pride. But it’s false pride if it’s not rooted in the truth, if it’s more nostalgia than reality. And the truth is that no child, no one who lives today, is responsible for slavery. I mean, it’s clear. No one blames the children. No child in school today is even responsible for the mess we are experiencing today. But they are responsible for the problems of tomorrow and the future. And there’s no way they’ll be able to fix these issues directly if they don’t understand how we got them in the first place. And that is the project of history – not to create patriotism, but to create understanding. And if you teach it right, even the tough stuff won’t make you hate the country, or hate it. It will make you take pride in the fact that there have always been people who were willing to fight for it to improve.

MARTIN: So talk more – before we go – and fair, obviously, this is a very deep root and a very broad subject, and we’re not going to get to all the nuances here. But what do you say to people who think that a 1776 commission is a good idea, that they think it’s a good idea to somehow instill a sense of pride in the students and maybe not to focus on atrocities that all of us – that adults know or should we know existed, like the internment of Japanese Americans in WWII or like, you know, the Jim Crow apartheid system, you know, in the South – you know, not to mention slavery? You know, how do you both as an educator and as a parent explain why students need to learn a fuller version of the story without making them feel traumatized or, I don’t know, you say – in kinda deprived of guilt – you know, like, just kinda filled with guilt?

JEFFRIES: Well, that’s – as educators, as teachers, our primary responsibility is to teach the truth. We can’t stop teaching the truth or not teach the truth at a certain age and then suddenly decide on some level, like, OK, now we’re going to teach you the truth. Like, it doesn’t work that way because the students are, like, well, what’s true and what’s not true? You know, you told me I was supposed to celebrate, you know, these great presidents, you know, in first, second, and third years. And then we come to the eighth grade, and you want to talk about slavery and how they’re slaves and how serious slavery is. But then I have this contradiction in my mind, right? Like, wait; they were good people, but now they are slaves? So what – where am I?

And at the end of the day, I think that’s what we have to do, always in an age-appropriate way. But we cannot go wrong. And when we don’t teach the truth, these difficult stories, then we are, in fact, poorly educated, and the students know it. And so whether they are white or black or Latino or Asian, it doesn’t matter. When students understand that they are not being told the truth, they will do either of two things. They will reject what they are taught, or they will not believe what you have to say when you finally teach them the truth.

MARTIN: It’s Hasan Kwame Jeffries. He is an associate professor at Ohio State University. You can watch his TED Talk online where he talks about some of these issues. It’s called Why We Must Face the Painful Parts of American History.

Professor Jeffries, thank you very much for speaking with us today.

JEFFRIES: Thank you very much.

(PIECE OF MUSIC)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website on terms of use and authorization pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on a deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos