12-week Covid jab interval uncertainty increases as UK rollout expands | Health policy





Experts have called for more clarity on monitoring to assess the 12-week dosing interval of the Covid vaccine as the UK’s vaccination program increases.

A total of 6,353,321 people in the UK got at least one covid vaccine, according to government data released on Sunday. More immunization centers will open Monday to speed up the delivery of the jab.

These include the Crick Institute in London, the Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Lancaster City Hall, Bath Racecourse, and the Black Country Living Museum, where scenes from the TV show Peaky Blinders were filmed.

These 33 new major vaccine centers will strengthen the existing network and enable the NHS to protect as many people as possible in the coming weeks, said Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi.

However, controversy continues over the government’s decision to increase the interval between taking two jabs by up to 12 weeks to provide protection to as many people as possible.

While there is some evidence in trials that the 12-week difference does not reduce the efficacy of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, Pfizer said there was no data on whether protection lasted more than 3 weeks after the first dose.

The British Medical Association has expressed concern, saying it should reduce the dose interval for Pfizer/BioNTech jabs to six weeks. However, others have advocated the transition to longer intervals, saying it is evidence-based and is the best option given the risks and benefits.

Professor Anthony Harnden of the Joint Vaccinations and Vaccinations Committee (JCVI) said the committee believes this approach is the right way. He told Sky News on Sunday that this strategy will not only immunize more people, protect vulnerable elderly people, and save thousands of lives, but eventually protect the entire population.

Harnden added that data from the Moderna vaccine, based on a similar approach to the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, provided participants with 90% immunity 2 months after a single dose.

This comment may be a reference to the JCVI documentation showing that the efficacy of Moderna jabs reached 80% among the nearly 1,000 people followed between days 1 and 108 after the first dose, which would assess Covid cases for at least 14 days. When it is a little over 90%. After the first jab.

However, the document urged attention. There appears to be some protection against Covid-19 disease after a single dose. However, these data revealed that they do not provide sufficient information on long-term protection beyond 28 days after a single dose.

The British Immunology Association (BSI) has accepted the rationale for the 12-week dosing interval in the current situation, but said it should be clearer on how to assess the potential impact of this interval. England has announced a strategy for monitoring the Covid-19 vaccine, but details on how to monitor the immune response are unclear.

Dr. Doug Brown, CEO of BSI, is convinced that the study is ongoing, but whether this is the type of study as a group of immunologists we want to see remains questionable, BSI CEO Dr Doug Brown added that these studies are important in order. We explore how to best use the vaccine now and in the future.

Others have further requested that a large, randomized controlled trial should be set up to investigate how different dosing schedules can affect a variety of issues, from long-term effects on Covid-related hospital cases to potential effects on long-term Covid. .

Although the UK’s vaccination program continues to expand, concerns have been raised that the distribution is not equal across the country. According to figures from NHS England, the Midlands have so far provided more than 1 million first covid jabs to hot regions of Northeast and Yorkshire, with a first dose of 905,794.

However, London continues to lag behind all the others, offering 586,559 first doses so far.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan last week told Guardian that the government’s original distribution formula meant that London had missed the initial fair share of the vaccine.

However, despite Khan’s promise that Zahawi would increase supply and distribution, the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs later questioned plans to change the distribution formula.

The vaccine was distributed fairly throughout the UK, including London, revealing that the most vulnerable people would be vaccinated first and all GPs would continue to receive delivery as planned.

