Five takeaways from the unfolding China-US space war





The stars of the new space age include not only famous entrepreneurs, but a rising generation of dreamers and actors. Small businesses, developing states and even high schools are now putting spacecraft into orbit.

But Beijing intends to dominate the democratized space age. It builds lasers on the ground that can zap spaceships and repeat cyberattacks meant to separate the Pentagon from its orbital fleets.

Seven years ago, Washington seized on a new strategy to strengthen the hand of the US military in a potential space war. The plan evolved under the Obama and Trump administrations and is expected to intensify under President Biden.

Here’s how the fight for space started and how it’s going now:

China is rushing to dominate space with powerful new weapons.

In 2007, China shattered one of its own abandoned satellites into thousands of swirling shards, making global headlines. The message to Washington was clear: Beijing was a strong new rival.

China carried out a dozen more tests after the 2007 incursion. Some of the fast warheads shot much higher, in theory endangering most classes of American spacecraft.

The Biden administration

Update

Jan. 23, 2021, 12:05 am ET

But Beijing has also sought to diversify its anti-satellite force beyond warheads.

Cyber ​​attacks have emerged as a cheaper way for China to wipe out US space fleets.

The insight was simple. Every aspect of American space power was controlled from the ground by powerful computers. If penetrated, the brains of Washington’s space fleets could be degraded or destroyed. Moreover, these attacks were remarkably inexpensive compared to other anti-satellite weapons.

China began developing viruses to infect enemy computers, and in 2005 began incorporating cyber attacks into its military exercises. Increasingly, his military doctrine called for paralyzing the first attacks.

Washington is supporting space entrepreneurs to thwart Beijing.

The idea is that advances in the commercial sector can do for US space forces what Steve Jobs did for terrestrial gadgets. To counter the Chinese threat, the Obama administration has sought to harness the breakthroughs of space innovators as a way to reinvigorate the military.

Washington has injected billions of dollars into commercial companies like Elon Musks SpaceX and Jeff Bezoss Blue Origin. The result has been the development of swarms of tiny satellites as well as fleets of reusable rockets, innovations believed to make anti-satellite targeting much more difficult, if not impossible.

The Trump administration has sought an offensive advantage.

The Trump administration has pursued Obama’s trade strategy, although neither the White House nor the newly formed Space Force has publicly acknowledged its origin.

President Donald J. Trump has also sought to acquire offensive weapons. The Space Force has taken possession of its first offensive weapon, which shoots energy beams from sites on the ground to disrupt enemy spacecraft in orbit.

The Trump administration last year asked Congress to start what it called counter-space weapons, valuing their expected cost at several hundred million dollars. The Army’s classified budget for offensive capabilities is said to be much higher.

The Biden administration aims for orbital resilience.

Lloyd J. Austin III, a retired four-star general who was confirmed last week as Mr. Bidens’ defense secretary, told the Senate he would remain focused on maintaining and sharpening the competitive advantage of the United States against an increasingly powerful Chinese army. Among other things, he called for new US investments in space platforms and repeatedly referred to space as a battlefield.

Mr Austin spoke of the need to build orbital resilience, as well as the continued reliance on innovations from space entrepreneurs as a way to strengthen the military hand. The threatening new era, he said, underscored the importance of improving our combat capability in space. And he pointed to China as the rhythm threat.

