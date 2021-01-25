UK reports 610 more coronavirus deaths





According to recent government data, an additional 610 people died within 28 days of being infected with the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the UK to 97,939.

Weekend data on fatalities tends to be lower than data confirmed for the rest of the week, with more than 1,000 newly reported deaths recorded each day over the past five days, but the latest figure has declined slightly compared to 671 last Sunday.

Meanwhile, about 30,004 people were found to have tested positive for the virus in 24 hours across the UK, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the UK to 3,647,463.

It happens when the health minister warns that the state is still a long way out of containment measures designed to limit the spread of the virus.

In Sky News, Matt Hancock said the government should investigate infection rates and the impact of immunization programs before children return to school and wider restrictions can be relaxed.

So far, about 6,353,321 people have received the first jab of the two vaccines distributed nationwide, an increase of 491,970 people compared to the previous day.

Data released by NHS England showed that between December 8th and January 23rd, a total of 5,529,101 people received jabs, of which 1,044,018 occurred in Midland.

London is the UK region with the lowest absorption to date, managing 586,559 first jabs compared to 905,794 in the northeast and Yorkshire, 881,901 in the southeast, and 765,617 in the northwest.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Twitter that he had a lot more to do, welcoming the figure that said he received the first shot of 6,353,321 of the most vulnerable front-line heroes. There is so much more to do. Follow the rules and stay safe.

Despite the fact that more than 9.5% of the UK’s population got their first jab, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, the UK’s Deputy Medical Officer, urged those with immunity to continue to adhere to the rules of social distancing.

In The Sunday Telegraph, he said it is not yet known if people who have been vaccinated can still transmit the virus to others.

Even after getting both vaccines, you can still give Covid to someone else, and the chain of transmission will continue after that, he writes.

Even if you change your behavior, you can spread the virus, keep the number of cases high, and endanger others who need the vaccine.

Additional reporting by agency

