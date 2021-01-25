COVID-19: Nearly 1 Million Jabbs Over Two Days As Britain Records An Additional 610 Coronavirus Deaths | UK news





The UK recorded an additional 610 COVID-related deaths and 30,004 cases during the latest reporting period.

This increased the number of coronavirus-related deaths to 97,939 during the epidemic in the UK.

According to Sunday’s data, 6,353,321 people received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine, a nearly 500,000 increase from yesterday’s figures.

Nearly a million people received their first vaccination in two days, suggesting there is no weekend delay in providing the vaccine.

It came after the UK reported 1,348 coronavirus deaths and 33,552 additional infections on Saturday.

The R number, which estimates the growth rate of the epidemic, is now between 0.8 and 1. This suggests that the virus may decrease as the blockade begins to take effect.

Earlier in an interview with Sky News, Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that the NHS is under “great” pressure, although “early evidence” showed that strong restrictions around the UK are beginning to reduce the number of new infections.

He also said he was “really” concerned about the new COVID-19 strain that has not yet been discovered, and the government admitted that it was not certain whether British schools would resume full-time until Easter.

Hancock added that while current rules help “reduce incidents,” the country is “low enough” to ease the lockdown.

The 7-day moving average for the positive test shows that infection is currently decreasing, suggesting that obstruction may affect the case rate.

However, there are warnings that hospitalization and death can peak due to the time it takes someone to be admitted to the hospital after a positive test.

