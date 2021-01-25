Sky UK Enhances Original Content Against Streaming Rivals | sky





Sky UK is fighting Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+ in the battle for viewers by increasing the number of original UK shows by 50% and releasing new exclusive movies every two weeks, including a biographical film about the Britpop record label Creation sponsored by Danny Boyle. record.

During the pandemic, fueled by the UK’s craze for new shows, the number of UK subscribers to the three major streaming services now stands at around 32 million of existing pay TV companies such as Sky, BT and Virgin Media.

While the UK’s lockdown led to a 38% increase in digital viewership last year, the demand for new content is soaring, but so is the competition from big streaming companies. This month, Netflix announced it would release at least one new movie a week. Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky UK, told The Guardian that Sky will do the same from 2022 and has increased the number of original films from 2 in 2020 to 30 this year.

The main goal is to add value to the Sky Cinema subscription, Bennett said, explaining that the investment in the film is in addition to the 1 billion Skye budgeted to spend on the original show by 2024.

He said Sky had already accelerated its investment in movies before the pandemic began, and that they did their best to accelerate it faster. [and] Make as many trades as possible after that.

New films include Creation Stories co-authored by Irvine Welsh, Oasiss record label boss Alan McGee, Ewen Bremner and rookie Leo Harvey-Elledge, James McClelland starring as Liam and Noel Gallagher, and adaptation of Matt Haigs A Boy Called Christmas’s Little Maggie. Appears. Smith, Kristen Wiig, and Stephen Merchant.

Tony Blair, who received a platinum disc for Oasiss album Whats the Story, Morning Glory from Creation Records’ Alan McGee in 1997. Photo: Stefan Rosseau/PA

Sky is also accelerating the move to documentary. Following the success of the Sky Atlantics drama Chernobyl, Chernobyl 86, which did not see the scene of cleanup work after the nuclear accident, is aired. Other new series include a scene from 40 years after HIV/Aids were first diagnosed, and a film from the production of Louis Therouxs about the convicted killer Jeremy Bamber.

The pay-TV company, acquired by American conglomerate Comcast from Rupert Murdochs Fox in 2018, continues its drama drive with Wolfe, a pathologist created by shameless writer Paul Abbott, and Wolfe, an adaptation of John Wyndhams The Midwich Cuckoos. Bennett also said the new series’ Succession will air by the end of this year, and next year the second season of the Gangs of London will air.

Bennett admits that the cost of all streaming services and pay TV is increasing for families. So, offering something for everyone, from sports to facts to entertainment at Sky home, helped retain subscribers. Our range of programs aims to make people happy with their subscriptions.

He said that exclusivity is a big part of it and that the original film will only be available to Sky customers unless limited screenings are required to win the award.

Dame Maggie Smith is on set during the filming of A Boy Called Christmas in London earlier last year. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA

With the cinema shut down due to Covid-19, Sky benefited from major studios, including Skys Comcast stablemate Universal, such as the Trolls World Tour, releasing movies straight home through the Sky Store Premiere.

Bennett adds that he has direct relationships with customers at home, and he thought the previous model would evolve. [but] We absolutely want the cinema to come back and flourish. It’s a completely different experience. TV didn’t kill the cinema, so we hope this doesn’t work either.

Bennett said the Skys audience went through the roof last year and the number of subscribers the company unsubscribed was at an all-time low.

While everyone’s viewership has increased as a result of Covid-19, Bennett says it’s helpful because the Skys share has increased and there were a lot of quality new shows before the epidemic, and it works quite a while in the future.

