Biden, did Johnson talk about the US-UK trade deal? | Brexit News





Britain has discussed the benefits of potential free trade deals by its leaders, but the US statement does not mention it.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joseph Biden created a different atmosphere about the prospects of trade deals between countries as Johnson became the first European leaders to receive a call since Bidens took office.

A British statement on issues such as strengthening bilateral relations, collective defense and combating climate change also mentioned discussions on the benefits of a potential free trade agreement between the two countries. A statement issued by the White House did not mention any discussion of trade.

With the UK leaving the European Union, signing a new trade agreement with the US is Johnson’s top priority, reshaping the UK’s global relations and showing the benefits of having an independent trade policy with the EU. According to data from the UK government, the United States is already the UK’s largest single-country trading partner, with trade between the two countries worth £220 billion ($3.20 billion) in 2019.

The narrow window of time for the quick resolution of the trade agreement is closing: Biden has identified his chosen Katherine Tai as a U.S. trade representative and is facing the expiration of his fast track trade negotiation powers that Congress has delegated to the president. . Known as the Trade Promotion Authority, this authority expires on July 1st, and Biden must be close enough to the deal to notify Congress by April 1st.

The prospect of a trade agreement with the United States has been politically controversial due to concerns such as the UK opening the market to US agricultural products that could be made to lower animal welfare standards. Outgoing U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer said in December that the approach of U.S. farmers will be an important part of any trade.

Trade agreements with the United States could also bring limited benefits to Johnsons Britain. The UK government said it would increase long-term GDP by 0.16% if tariffs were fully liberalized and non-tariff measures were reduced by 50% through an impact assessment on transactions. According to the Office of Budget Responsibility, long-term GDP growth is expected to decline by 4% if Johnson leaves the EU on a thin trade deal as agreed on December 24th.

Britain’s Ministry of International Trade said that talks with the United States are in progress and a comprehensive agreement is underway.

As the new administration started working, DIT said in a statement that there was an ongoing technical discussion between officials to ensure that both sides were in a good position to move forward.

Trade aside, according to a White House statement, the UK pledged to work closely with Johnson when hosting the G-7 and the United Nations climate change conference this year.

Johnson warmly welcomed Bidens’ decision for the United States to rejoin the Paris Agreement on Greenhouse Gas Reductions that President Donald Trump gave up. He also praised Biden for renewing U.S. support for the World Health Organization and the Covax program to support the equitable distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to a British statement, the two leaders also expressed support for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and shared values ​​to promote human rights.

