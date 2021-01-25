United States to step up tracking of COVID variants as confirmed cases surpass 25 million





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is stepping up efforts to track coronavirus mutations and keep vaccines and treatments effective against the new variants until herd immunity is achieved, a declared the head of the agency on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Dr Rochelle Walensky, the person appointed by US President-elect Joe Biden to lead the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listens to Biden announce candidates and nominees to be among his health and coronavirus teams at a press conference at its transitional headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, United States, December 8, 2020. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque / File Photo

Dr Rochelle Walensky spoke about the rapidly evolving virus in a Fox News interview on Sunday as the number of Americans known to be infected surpassed 25 million, with more than 417,000 dead, just over a year after the documentation of the first American case.

Walensky, who took over as head of the CDC on the day President Joe Biden was sworn in, also said the immediate biggest culprit for the slow vaccine distribution was a supply crunch made worse by inventory confusion. inherited from the Trump administration.

The fact that we don’t know today, five days after starting this administration and weeks after starting the planning, how much vaccine we have available just gives you an idea of ​​the challenges that remain to us, has t she told Fox News on Sunday.

Bidens’ transition team was largely excluded from deliberations over the vaccine rollout for weeks after his election, with President Donald Trump then refusing to concede defeat and allow access to the information his successor needed to prepare to rule.

In a separate interview on NBCs Meet the Press, Ron Klain, chief of staff at Bidens, said that a plan to distribute the vaccine, especially beyond nursing homes and hospitals, did not really exist when we arrived at the White House.

Walensky said she was confident the government would resolve supply issues soon and continue to significantly increase vaccine production and distribution by the end of March.

Uncertainty over immediate supplies, however, will hamper efforts at national and local levels to plan ahead for the number of vaccination sites, staff, and appointments to be set up in the interim, exacerbating shortages. in the short term, she added.

RACE AGAINST VARIANTS

Vaccination has become increasingly urgent with the recent emergence of several variants of the coronavirus believed to be more transmissible, and in the case of a strain first detected in Britain, possibly more deadly.

We are now stepping up both our monitoring of these and our study of them, Walensky said, adding that the CDC is working with the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration and even the Pentagon.

The goal, she said, was to monitor the impact of these variants on vaccines, as well as our therapies, as the virus continues to mutate as it spreads.

Until vaccines can confer immunity to the herd in the population, wearing masks and social distancing remain vital in reducing the amount of virus circulating and, therefore, decreasing the amount of variants, Walensky added.

Although British officials on Friday warned that the so-called British variant of the coronavirus, already detected in at least 20 US states, was associated with a higher level of mortality, scientists said existing vaccines still appeared to be effective against him.

They fear, however, that a more contagious South African variant could reduce the effectiveness of current vaccines and show resistance to three antibody treatments developed for patients.

The similarities between the South African variant and one identified in Brazil suggest that the Brazilian variety may also resist antibody treatment.

Were in a race against those variants, said Vivek Murthy, nominated by Biden to become the next U.S. surgeon general, on the ABCs This Week program on Sunday.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease specialist, said in late December that he was optimistic the United States could gain sufficient herd immunity to regain some semblance of normalcy by fall 2021.

But Murthy said getting herd immunity before the start of a new school year in September was an ambitious goal.

Nonetheless, Murthy suggested the government could surpass Bidens’ goal of 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days of his presidency, telling ABC News it’s a floor; it is not a cap.

Fauci, appearing separately on CBS News Face the Nation, said the goal of $ 100 million includes those who may have received both injections of the two-dose vaccines and those who received only the first.

About 21.8 million Americans, or about 6.5% of the population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine to date, of the 41.4 million doses shipped, according to CDC data on Sunday.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell in Washington and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Sarah Lynch and Doina Chiacu in Washington and Anurag Maan in Bengaluru; Written by Steve Gorman; edited by Diane Craft

